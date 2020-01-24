Apple arrives at the weekend with a new sale of films at $ 5, rentals at $ 1 and more

Apple launches into the weekend with a new $ 5 sale of films in several genres. Regularly up to $ 20, today’s deals are at least 50% off and returning to historically low levels in many cases. All of these discounted titles will become a permanent part of your movie library. You will also find the $ 1 HD rental below. Hit the jump for everything.

$ 5 movie deals at Apple

A simple favor

Notting Hill

The incorruptible

Lobster

TO CRUSH.

About a boy

How to lose a guy in 10 days

Bridget Jones Diary

Florence Foster Jenkins

Gung Ho

We are marshall

Dallas Buyers Club

The dark tower

Crazy gold

Weekly rental at $ 1

David Crosby: Remember my name is this week $ 1 HD rental. You generally pay more than $ 5 for competing services on this biopic which has obtained a positive score of 92% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Head over to the cover of another Apple movie sale this week for more bundle deals and a number of award-winning movies on Tuesday. $ 5.

