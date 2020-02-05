Apple announces the first iOS 13.4 beta, MacOS universal purchases and WatchOS IAPs

How many computers do you use regularly?

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 on Wednesday, along with a few developer announcements. Starting with WatchOS 6.2, developers now have the tools to offer in-app purchases (IAP) directly on the smartwatch. With the upcoming release, developers can offer in-app purchases for premium content, digital assets and subscriptions without forcing the user to switch back to their iPhone.

Perhaps the most striking announcement of the day relates to developers with apps on iOS and MacOS. Starting in March, developers will have the opportunity to offer universal purchases for apps in all Apple operating systems. Currently, users can pay once for iOS, iPadOS, TVOS and WatchOS apps, and purchase transfers between platforms. However, MacOS apps are not included.

With the extension of universal apps, developers can choose to let users buy their app once and give them access to all Apple devices – including the Mac.

It is unclear whether the new universal purchasing policy applies to all MacOS apps or only Catalyst Mac apps. Catalyst apps were made possible last year when Apple gave developers the tools to turn an iPad app into a Mac app. I have contacted Apple to clarify this and will update this message when I hear about it.

The first developer beta of iOS 13.4 and Xcode 11.4 was also released on Wednesday. In addition to the developer tools needed to implement WatchOS IAPs and universal apps for MacOS, the update includes the return of iCloud folder sharing, redesigned toolbar in the Mail app, new Memoji stickers, and improvements in MacRumors location sharing prompts .

Apple last year announced iCloud folder sharing alongside iOS 13 for the first time, but eventually it removed the feature before the official launch.

If you have a paid developer account, you can now install the iOS 13.4 developer beta. Otherwise you have to wait for Apple to release the first public beta, which usually takes place a day or two after a release for developers.