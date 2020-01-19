Following the news from Home Before Dark, Apple also announced the release date of its first TV + project with Steven Spielberg, the remake of Amazing Stories. Five episodes will be released on March 6.

Amazing Stories includes the final performance of Robert Forster, who died in October. Apple also announced today that its first British television production, dubbed “Trying,” will debut on May 1 on its streaming service.

Spielberg is the producer of Amazing Stories. The anthology series is the reboot of a 1980s franchise of the same name, also originally produced by Spielberg.

Apple opened the TV section of its March 2019 event with a Spielberg talk on the show, which will start almost exactly a year later. It is currently unknown if there are more than the first five episodes of the season.

Last year, there were reports that Amazon Stories was slated to be a launch for Apple TV +, but missed the fall deadline due to some production delays.

An image from the Amazing Stories episode titled “The Rift”

“Trying” represents the first of Apple’s British productions. The half-hour comedy show revolves around the themes of love, relationships and growth. It stars Imelda Staunton, Rafe Spall and Esther Smith.

The company also announced a release date for the previously announced Home docuseries; it will debut on April 17.

