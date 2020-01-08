Loading...

Apple announced today that it has set a new one-day record for the App Store with $ 386 million in sales on New Years Day, up 20% from last year. The App Store also set a new sales record between Christmas Eve and the New Year, with $ 1.42 billion in revenue.

Apple announced the figures in a press release that took stock of the “historic” year of Apple’s service offerings.

Apple says that since the launch of the App Store in 2008, developers have earned $ 155 billion, a quarter of which occurred last year. App Store commissions remain the majority of Apple’s service business and developers and investors will be happy with the 20% growth statistics.

The press release lists other Apple services, such as Apple Music, Apple News +, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, Apple Pay and Apple TV +. However, Apple has not released detailed figures. The company said more than half of Apple Music users have taken advantage of the new real-time speech feature introduced in iOS 13.

Apple has reiterated once again that a native Apple TV app will be available on LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. Apple said the Apple News app has more than 100 million active users, but no word on the adoption of Apple News +.

For Apple Pay, Apple said contactless transit would roll out in more places, including Washington DC, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Apple will also introduce a contactless student card at more universities in the United States.

The press release concludes by promising a new expansion in all its services in 2020:

In 2020, Apple will continue to delight its customers, collaborate with developers and creators, offering new levels of creativity, choice and innovation through original series and films, podcasts, music, news, unique games, apps, payments and experiences that only Apple can offer.

