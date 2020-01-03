Apple and Samsung phones make up almost all carrier store sales: analyst

Loading...

At first glance, the US phone market looks competitive with devices from numerous providers such as Apple, Google, LG, Motorola, OnePlus and Samsung. In practice, however, it seems anything but. According to a new analysis, over 90 percent of the devices sold by the four largest US providers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon) came from Apple or Samsung, with 95, 94, 91 and 94 percent The devices were sold at each carrier's market (in the same order as listed above).

There are many ways to read this data, which PCMag deals with in detail. One interpretation is that it is the same concentration effect that we have observed in other industries over the past 20 years. Serious questions have been raised regarding the impact on the ability of ordinary Americans to choose products or services wisely, as the number of vendors and outlets has shrunk in recent decades and repeated mergers and consolidations have reduced the number of players in most industries. I have also seen the problem with the monthly tariffs offered by many vendors, which make buying an expensive device much more affordable than a lump sum payment, and encourage US citizens to buy the best possible device. In both cases, Apple and Samsung completely dominate the U.S. distribution network.

The numbers appear to be a little better if you look at prepaid markets that have a wider range of providers and cheaper devices. According to Boost, the LG Stylo 5 is in fifth place (1 to 4 were Apple / Samsung), while MetroPCS claims that Samsung, LG and Motorola dominated the offer. According to Counterpoint, the U.S. smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019 was as follows:

Apple has a 42 percent market share, compared to 25 percent at Samsung and 12 percent at LG (through the combination of prepaid and postpaid sales). Lenovo saw growth of 8 percent and the remaining 13 percent spread over “Others”. The world's leading telephone providers are very different, with Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Oppo and Xiaomi occupying the top five places worldwide. Three of these companies don't even sell devices in the U.S. and have no plans to do so. The US, as PCMag notes, is considered one of the most difficult mobile environments to enter or succeed in, and our market is unlike any other country. Other companies like OnePlus and Google have their own enthusiastic fans, but have not been able to translate them into important success stories in the United States.

However, this means that the US market is more of a duopoly in the upper price segment than in the low-price segments, where prepaid customers tend to buy and in which companies like LG gain a large part of their market share. According to an article from 2018, the Samsung / Apple duopoly is concentrated at the top of the market. The market for cheap Android devices, on which Apple does not compete, shows greater differences in the choice of customers.

