Apple and other technology companies may experience limitations in Russia due to new protectionist legislation

Loading...

The Russian government has adopted new protectionist legislation this month that can directly impact technology and media companies such as Apple, Google, Netflix and Samsung. From July 1, 2020, all computers, smartphones, tablets, and other devices sold in Russia are required with pre-installed Russian software.

One of the new requirements is that all devices must have installed the Internet browser Yandex and other applications developed in Russia as standard. This has given rise to data privacy concerns, because another request is that all data from Russian users should be stored on local servers. LinkedIn was banned from the country after refusing to share user information on Russian servers, and the same can happen with Facebook and Twitter.

A spokesman for the Association of Trade Companies and Manufacturers of Electrical Household and Computer Equipment (RATEK) told The Hollywood Reporter that the new legislation should affect matters in the country. "It will affect consumers, electronics manufacturers, and software developers," they said.

It seems highly unlikely that Apple will agree because the company is refusing to modify its operating systems for specific regions or telephone providers. Even companies that can change the system would have to pay a license to use these Russian apps, making the product more expensive and less competitive on the market.

THR also stated that changes in Russian legislation should affect services such as Apple TV + and Netflix, because the government wants to protect the locally produced multimedia content. Violation of laws can result in a fine of up to 18 million rubles, approximately $ 290,000. This can lead to many companies ceasing their activities in the country.

Apple, Google, Samsung and Dell have come together to try to reverse the government's decision, but this has not been successful so far.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ embed)