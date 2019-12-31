Apple and Microsoft surged in 2019, accounting for 15% of total stock market gains

Loading...

Apple’s 2019 year had a rough start when it was forced to publish a rare revision to its profit forecasts for the first fiscal quarter of 2019. Since then, however, AAPL stock has outperformed the rest of the market, CNBC reporting that Apple and Ensemble, Microsoft accounted for nearly 15% of the S&P 500’s lead in 2019.

On Monday, AAPL jumped 85% in 2019 while Microsoft increased 55%. In total, Apple is responsible for 8.2% of the total gains in the 2019 market, followed by Microsoft at 6.6%. In comparison, Facebook is the second-largest contributor to market performance in 2019 with just under 3%. Overall, growth from Apple and Microsoft has been “higher than that of the next 8 largest contributors.”

Another thing to keep in mind is that the success of Apple and Microsoft comes in an already strong year for the S&P 500. Depending on the gains made today, the S&P 500 may have its best year since 1997, reports CNBC:

The gain of the S&P 500 in 2019 is at its best since 2013 and could be even more historic if stocks continued to rise on Tuesday. The benchmark is one percentage point away from its best year since 1997.

With soaring in 2019, Microsoft and Apple are both valued at around $ 1 trillion in market capitalization. Apple accomplished this feat for the first time in August 2018, but it bounced back until this year. As we reported last week, AAPL’s performance in 2019 is at its best since 2009.

And 2020? Analysts seem to have come to a consensus that the release of an iPhone 5G would lead to a strong upgrade season. Apple’s wearable device business, powered by Apple Watch and AirPods, is also expected to continue growing. Apple is expected to first introduce a new low-cost iPhone model in early 2020, followed by the iPhone 12 lineup in the fall.

Apple has not yet scheduled its release of Q1 2020 results, which will cover the holiday shopping season, but we expect it to take place in late January or early February.

