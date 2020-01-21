Apple allegedly asked TSMC to increase production of A13 chips to meet demand for iPhone 11

Apple is reportedly asking its chip maker TSMC to increase production of the A13 processor due to higher than expected iPhone 11 demand. Bloomberg reports that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are selling particularly well in China.

The report says that demand for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro “surpasses Apple’s market and expectations.” In turn, Apple is asking TSMC to increase production of the A13 processor to meet this demand. A person who spoke to Bloomberg specifically cited the entry-level iPhone 11 as “a particular engine for increased demand.”

Another reason why Apple is increasing production is to accommodate the upcoming launch of a new low-cost iPhone model. As repeatedly stated, this device will have a design similar to the iPhone 8, but with Apple’s latest A13 processor inside.

Meanwhile, this fall’s iPhone 12 lineup is slated to feature the next iteration of Apple’s A-series processors, likely called the A14. According to a recent supply chain report, TSMC is expected to start production of the A14 processor using a new 5-nanometer process in Q2. The A13 was produced with a 7nm processor, so the A14 should be more energy efficient and faster, thanks to the 5nm process.

Various analysts said the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro were selling better than expected, particularly the iPhone 11. New CIRP data released earlier this week said the combination of the iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max accounted for 69% of all iPhones sold between October and December 2019.

