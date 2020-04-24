Apple says the attackers did not use a bunch of newly found bugs that could affect the mail app on the iPhone and iPad.

The company, which discovered security issues, said there was evidence that the attackers had exploited the flaws of unspecified targets.

A fix for the Mail app will soon be available to all iPhone and iPad users, as Apple has already spotted bugs.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

Earlier this week, cybersecurity firm JCaps discovered two zero-day security vulnerabilities affecting default mail preloaded on the iPhone and iPad. One drawback is that it allows remote code execution, while another infects an iOS device by sending emails to iPhone or iPad users. Attackers should be able to combine these attacks to access user emails. Apple has spotted bugs in the latest iOS 13.4.5 beta version and will be bringing fixes to all users in the coming weeks, according to reports.

EcCaps recommends the use of a third-party app like Gmail until the update and claims that the bugs have been used on real targets, while Apple says there is no evidence that the iPhone has exploited mail flaws.

“We have thoroughly investigated the researchers’ report and concluded that, based on the information provided, these problems do not pose an immediate threat to our users,” Apple said in a statement to Reuters. “Researchers identified three issues in the mail, but they were insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we found no evidence that they were used against consumers.”

EcCaps chief executive ukuk Avraham said there was evidence that at least six cyber security break-ins were used, which goes back to January 2018. Exec did not provide additional information about said hacks, but they did not say determine who the hackers were. According to previous reports, targets include the execution of unnamed companies and government officials.

In response to Apple’s statement, Jacobs added that “some of the firms” have found evidence of related differences and will share more details on the issue once the software update is made available to the public.

It is not common for security researchers to detect severe vulnerabilities in the software, which gives hackers access to the device. Several companies, including Apple, offer cash incentives to researchers to uncover potential security flaws. As with the EcCaps findings, researchers often explain those vulnerabilities to the public in greater detail after mitigating security issues and when a software patch is in place.

If you are worried about the security of your emails, you can always ditch mail in favor of Gmail or lo Tluk until the release of iOS 13.4.5.

Image source: Ray Tang / LNP / Shutterstock

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Whenever they don’t write about gadgets, they fail miserably, yet they try hard. But that’s not a bad thing.

. [Tagto Translate] Apple [T] Hackers [T] iPhone [T] Mail