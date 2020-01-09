Apple accused of stealing Masimo trade secrets for Apple Watch health features

Loading...

Apple faces a lawsuit for the health monitoring features of Apple Watch, a new report from Bloomberg. Masimo, a medical technology company, accuses Apple of stealing trade secrets and infringing 10 of its patents.

Masimo filed the lawsuit in federal court today. The report explains that Apple is accused of having obtained secret information from Masimo “under the guise of an employment relationship”. Apple also apparently poached several Masimo employees for its own health teams.

In the lawsuit, Masimo says that Apple contacted in 2013 to suggest a meeting:

Apple contacted Masimo in 2013 and asked to meet for possible collaboration, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Santa Ana, California. Apple said it wanted to “better understand Masimo technology to potentially integrate this technology into Apple products.”

Masimo says he walked away from these meetings feeling like they were productive, but Apple has instead started hiring key employees from Masimo and its spin-off company Cercacor. Masimo now calls this “a targeted effort to obtain information and expertise”.

Masimo is a global medical technology company focused on developing non-invasive patient monitoring features – with specific specialization in pulse oximeters. In 2014, before the launch of the Apple Watch, various reports noted that Apple had hired executives from Masimo.

Interestingly, Masimo CEO Joe Kiani said in an interview with Christiana Farr that Apple had had access to “deep wells of trade secrets” because of its hires. He added that Apple offered “substantial wages” as part of its hiring efforts:

“Some of the talent (recruited by Apple) has access to deep sinks of trade secrets and information,” said Joe Kiani, chief executive of medical device company Masimo Corp, who lost his medical director to Apple. in mid-2013. Kiani said Apple is offering high wages with little indication of what the researchers would do. “They just buy from people,” he said. “I just hope Apple doesn’t do what we do.”

Through the lawsuit, Masimo requests orders to block the future use of patented inventions, return of confidential information and damages.

