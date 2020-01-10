Apple accepts donations to help relieve bushfires in Australia

Loading...

Apple is launching a donation campaign to support efforts in Australia to fight the devastating bushfires. Again, Apple partners with the Red Cross.

Customers can donate to the Red Cross simply through iTunes and the App Store, using their associated payment method. Apple does not receive any commission or processing fees, 100% of donations are donated to the charity.

Home screen banners were added overnight for US customers on Apple.com and Australian customers on Apple.com/au. Banners have also been added to the respective App Stores. It is not clear whether Apple will also roll out the donation system in other regions.

In December, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter that the company itself would donate to the rescue. Now Apple is expanding the network and facilitating the contribution of users of its 1.4 billion active devices.

Our hearts are with those affected by the Australian bush fires and with the courageous strength of volunteers fighting unprecedented fires across the country – please stay safe. Apple will donate to support the rescue efforts.

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 26, 2019

