Apple 2020: new iPad Pro, iPhone 12 and more

For Apple, 2019 has been a busy year, thanks to the iPhone 11 lineup, new AirPods, a focus on the Mac, and more. As 2020 approaches, Apple expects even more, including the iPhone 12, more powerful iPad Pros, and continuous Mac updates.

iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9

The first hardware announcement we expect from Apple in 2020 is a new low-end iPhone model. Reports from analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo, have indicated that Apple is developing a new iPhone that will follow up on the design of the iPhone 8, but with a more powerful A13 processor.

Besides the A13 and the frosted glass back, we expect this iPhone to be almost identical to the iPhone 8: a 4.7-inch LCD screen, Touch ID, a home button and large frames in up and down. Kuo predicted that this iPhone model will start at $ 399 with 64 GB of storage.

What will Apple call this device? Although it’s commonly called the iPhone SE 2, we don’t expect it to be the marketing name. A report has suggested that it could be called the iPhone 9, which makes sense, given its positioning between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. The marketing names for the iPhone are notoriously difficult to predict, however , so we’ll have to wait for Apple’s official announcement for confirmation.

Why is Apple launching this iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9 in 2020? The objective is apparently to encourage those who still use the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus to upgrade. IPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are not supported by iOS 13, which means that these users cannot access new Apple services such as Apple Arcade and Apple TV +. This iPhone is expected to feature the A13 processor, which means it will be supported by iOS for years to come – opening Apple’s new services to millions more.

iPad Pro

Apple introduced a revised iPad Pro line in late 2018, bringing Face ID, a new edge-to-edge design, the second generation Apple Pencil, and more. After this spectacular update, attention turned to software in 2019, with Apple presenting the first version of iPadOS.

In 2020, reports indicate that Apple has another hardware update to the iPad Pro on the record. According to Onleaks reports, the iPad iPad 2020 will have the same triple lens camera configuration as the iPhone 11. In addition to the upgrades it will bring to general photography, a triple lens camera configuration will also give the iPad Pro plus increased. reality capabilities, reports suggest.

When can you expect Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 line to be released? It looks like new iPad hardware could be expected this spring, perhaps alongside the aforementioned iPhone 9.

One thing to consider: reports also indicate that Apple is working on iPad Pro models with mini-LED screen technology. One report said that this upgrade would take place in early 2021, while another more recent report moved that timeline until the end of 2020, at least for the 12.9-inch model.

If you plan to buy the next generation iPad, be aware that a model with mini LED could also be on the horizon.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

One of Apple’s biggest product announcements in 2019 was the 16-inch MacBook Pro. In addition to the larger display, this update included a much-needed updated keyboard design. After several attempts to perfect the butterfly keyboard, Apple’s new magic keyboard reverts to the more traditional scissor switch style for improved reliability, key movement and durability.

For now, the Magic Keyboard is only available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That should change in 2020, however, with Ming-Chi Kuo reporting that Apple will bring the new keyboard to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in 2020.

It is also likely that at least the new 13-inch MacBook Pro (or 14-inch?) Will adopt the new thermal design used by the 16-inch MacBook Pro to improve performance under heavy loads. This would go perfectly with the “Mode Pro” rocker that Apple is testing under macOS.

There is currently no timeline for when Apple plans to introduce the new MacBooks with magic keyboards. A new MacBook model has just appeared in a European database, suggesting that at least one could be released in the coming months. In the meantime, it’s hard to recommend that you buy a MacBook with the butterfly keyboard.

Like the iPad Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also slated to switch to mini-LED display technology in late 2020. Additional details on this update are unknown at this time.

iMac and Mac mini

It’s less known what to expect for the iMac in 2020. The consumer iMac was updated in March 2019 with new 6 and 8-core Intel processors, and you can always upgrade the RAM after the fact. . But what about the visual design of the iMac? The iMac has kept the same general design since 2012, so it is long overdue for a visual update.

The iMac Pro has been running for three years since its introduction, and it is unclear what plans Apple has for this machine. If the iMac Pro is going to receive another upgrade, whether it’s a redesign or a specification, we expect that to happen in 2020, but only time will tell.

The same can also be said about the Mac mini, which was last updated in 2018. The Mac mini is clearly not the most popular Mac sold by Apple, but it is possible (not guaranteed ) that we will see some sort of internal specification bump updated in 2020.

Apple AirTags

As 9to5Mac has repeatedly reported, Apple is developing a personal item tracking tool similar to popular Tile products. This means that you can attach the Apple Physical Items Tracker to any object, such as your wallet, backpack, keys, etc., and then track those items via the Find My app on Mac and iOS.

Evidence in iOS suggests that these object tracking tools will be called “AirTags” and will integrate with augmented reality features to help users easily find their lost objects. For example, you can hold your iPhone up and see specific instructions for finding your lost items.

In addition, Apple Tag will also be able to take advantage of the large iOS user base to ensure that it is always within range of an iPhone or other connected Apple device. Users will also be able to receive notifications when their iPhone is too far from the tag.

We initially expected the AirTag accessory to be unveiled at the end of 2019, but that did not succeed. An exit in 2020 seems likely, especially considering the inclusion of the U1 Ultrawideband location chip in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple Watch

First of all, evidence emerged earlier this month suggesting that Apple is working on an Apple Watch Series 5 (RED) product that may be released this spring. This variant of the Apple Watch is said to have been made in an aluminum case with a red finish. It would be the very first Apple Watch PRODUCT (RED).

Later this year, history indicates that Apple will introduce the Apple Watch Series 6. We still don’t know much about the new generation Apple Watch, but early reports suggest it will deliver faster performance. and better water resistance. The improved performance will make the Apple Watch even more capable of operating independently of the iPhone.

As 2020 progresses, we’ll likely know more about what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 6. In the meantime, let us know what you’d like to see Apple focus on in the comments.

IPhone 12 range

In addition to the iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9 discussed earlier, Apple is also expected to introduce the iPhone 12 line this year. What can we expect from the iPhone 12? Initial reports suggest it will be a busy year.

Ming-Chi Kuo has always reported so far that Apple plans to introduce four new iPhone 12 models in 2020. The difference between all of these models, other than the screen sizes, will be the technology of the device Photo.

According to Kuo, the 5.4-inch iPhone OLED will have a dual camera configuration on the back. The low-end 6.1-inch iPhone will have a similar dual-camera system. The premium 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will include triple-lens camera configurations as well as 3D time-of-flight detection technology.

In terms of design, the iPhone 12 should present a fairly significant chassis overhaul. Reports indicate that the iPhone 12 will look like the iPhone 4 with square edges and a more boxer design. Since the iPhone 6, the iPhones appear on curved edges that blend into the screens, but it seems that this will change in 2020.

The four iPhone 12 models introduced this year should also support 5G. This includes the two versions of 5G: 5G sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G. The former offers slightly faster speeds than LTE, but the latter is widely regarded as “real 5G” with speeds that rival the home internet.

The iPhone 12 range should also present the next iteration of the Apple A-series processors, probably called A14. According to a recent supply chain report, TSMC is expected to start production of the A14 processor using a new 5-nanometer process in Q2. The A13 was produced with a 7nm processor, so the A14 should be more energy efficient and faster, thanks to the 5nm process.

Currently, we anticipate that all four iPhone 12 models will be released in the fall. While that may change, especially with the uncertainty around 5G, everything seems to be on schedule for now.

Software

Last but not least, Apple will also launch the latest versions of its operating systems in 2020. It is likely that they will be called iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and macOS 10.16.

We don’t know yet what new features Apple plans to focus on this year. A Bloomberg report, however, recently said that Apple is modifying the way it develops new iOS versions to focus on improving stability and beta testing. Apple’s refined beta testing and development process would make it easier to activate and deactivate features that are not ready for prime time.

The report noted that Apple currently expects iOS 14 to be a feature-rich version, but is willing to delay some of these features to iOS 15 for stability, if necessary.

What are you most happy to see from Apple in 2020? What new software features would you like Apple to focus on? Let us know in the comments!

