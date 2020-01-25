Appellant Offers Apologies After Leaving Angry Voicemail For New Boston City Councilor

Boston city councilor Julia Mejia received an apology from an angry caller who left her a hateful message earlier this week. First-year city councilor, who has only been working for three weeks, said voicemail , one of the first she received, “You are a criminal,” said voicemail for Mejia. “What legacy are you leaving, huh? You’re all a group of leeches.” The first Latin American counselor in Boston is a naturalized American citizen. Mejia said the message was racist and hurtful. She has published voicemail online and has attracted media attention. The attention seems to have caused a change of heart in the person who left the message. “I am not a loathsome person,” said the man in a conversation he had with Mejia on Friday afternoon. The 70-year-old Vietnam veteran who spent decades as a firefighter said on second thought that the voicemail man “did not define him.” “Sometimes I’m a moron,” he said on the call. “I am not a loathsome person.” “I felt he really wanted to find a way to connect with me that was real,” said Meija. The veteran said he felt the country was becoming too divided and that he thought Mejia would become a good choice and a leader in the city. “You will make a difference. Whether I agree with you or not,” said the man. The counselor hopes to meet the appellant in person at some point in the future.

BOSTON –

Boston city councilor Julia Mejia received an apology from an angry caller who left her a hateful message earlier this week.

The first-year counselor, who has only been working for three weeks, said that voicemail, one of the first she received, shook her.

“You are a criminal,” said voicemail to Mejia.

“What legacy are you leaving, huh? You’re all a bunch of leeches.”

The first Latina counselor in Boston is a naturalized American citizen. Mejia said the message was racist and hurtful.

She posted online voicemail and attracted media attention.

The attention seems to have caused a change of heart in the person who left the message.

“I am not a loathsome person,” said the man in a conversation he had with Mejia on Friday afternoon.

The 70-year-old Vietnam veteran, who spent decades as a firefighter, said on reflection that the voicemail man “didn’t define it.”

“I get a hothead sometimes,” he said on the call. “I am not a loathsome person.”

“I felt he really wanted to find a way to connect with me that was real,” said Meija.

The veteran said he felt the country was becoming too divided and that he thought Mejia would become a good choice and a leader in the city. “You will make a difference. Whether I agree with you or not,” said the man.

The counselor hopes to meet the appellant in person at some point in the future.

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR