Appeal for stabbing a teenager on the beach in Northern Dublin

Gardaí appeals to witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in northern Dublin.

It happened near Portmarnock Beach on Friday around 9:30 p.m.

It is believed that there was a series between two groups.

The teenager was picked up by a member of the public by car who came to the Malahide Garda station where he was treated by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit.

He was ambulance taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

Superintendent Gerry Donnelly said: “Gardaí is looking forward to hearing from witnesses who are near the entrance to Portmarnock Beach, Velvet Beach, Coast Road and Wendell Avenue between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. – or people with camera shots . ” that could support the investigation.

“Gardaí also addresses people who have used public transport nearby and have encountered large groups of young people who have used transport services.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Lake Garda at 01-666-4600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111

The Garda crime scene is under investigation by law enforcement officers and no arrests have been made.