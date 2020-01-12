Apparently you know what you're going to do in 2020

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Between the big holidays like Easter and Christmas, the small holidays like Independence Day and New Year and the completely fictitious holidays like National Dress Up Your Pet Day or National Napping Day, there is always a reason to celebrate. And what could be nicer than celebrating with food?

The thing is, to prepare meals that are worth remembering, you need the right tools. And the cornerstone of every kitchen is high-quality, high-performance cookware. So if your current cookware is missing and urgently needs to be replaced, we have exactly what you need to celebrate appropriately and improve your cooking game for 2020. These cookware sets are not only functional and durable, they also look good and won’t break the bank. Win-win-win-win.

This 11-piece cookware set by Epicurious offers two covered pots, a covered soup pot, a frying pan, a frying pan, a steaming insert and a pasta insert and gives your kitchen a functional color. Each piece is oven-proof up to 350 degrees, suitable for induction and has cool handles that make cooking much easier. Originally $ 139.99, you can get it on sale for $ 109.99 and save 21%.

Do you have a crazy kitchen? This 10-piece stainless steel cookware from Concentrix is ​​available in all matching colors: black, cobalt blue, cayenne red, pink, coriander green and saffron yellow. The set contains a covered pot, a covered casserole, a covered soup pot, a covered non-stick frying pan and another frying pan. Each piece is oven-safe up to 500 degrees and compatible with induction, electric, gas, halogen and ceramic ovens. Originally $ 460 for the set, it’s 71% off at the Mashable Shop – meaning you can get it for just $ 129.99.

If you’ve always wanted to decorate your cabinets with chic French cast iron cookware but never wanted to empty your pockets with it, today is your lucky day. This five-piece set from Inspired Home is currently available for only $ 99.99 – 66% off the usual price of $ 299.99. You will receive a cake pan, a round grill pan, a pan and a round Dutch oven with a lid, which will give your kitchen a sophisticated, timeless beauty and keep it practical forever.

This seven-piece cookware is versatile enough to cook, bake, roast and much more on the stove. It inspires you to experiment in the kitchen. It contains a deep square pan with a tempered glass lid, a steamer, a roasting basket and two frying pans, all of which are non-stick and absolutely rust-free. You will also receive a recipe book to start your brand new cooking style. Originally $ 80, the set is available here for a 27% discount, only $ 58.

When you’re ready to completely overhaul your kitchenware, you should go even further with this 20-piece set. Each piece is PTFE and PFOA free, so you can throw away excess oil, butter and calories as nothing sticks to it. In addition, each part has a Ti ceramic coating to ensure easy cleaning and a scratch-resistant life. You will receive, among other things, a baking sheet, a frying pan, a pot, a pan and a soup pot. Originally $ 250, this comprehensive set is for sale at $ 179 (28% off).

With this five-part Dockside ceramic stoneware baking set, you no longer have to carry hot food from the oven to the table and freezer. Each piece is adorned with delightfully festive coastal patterns such as grouper, mussel, shrimp, lobster and crab and is temperature-resistant so that you can seamlessly take it out of the oven into the microwave, on the table or in the freezer. Typically, the set is available for retail at $ 149.99 and is currently 33% off – only $ 99.99.

