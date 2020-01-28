Apparently revealed SpongeBob check pants from Nintendo Battle for Bikini Bottom: The release date of Rehydrated

THQ revealed that SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated was in the works and fans were delighted to return to the legendary game they grew up with. So far, however, there was no clear indication of when the revised version of the game would be released.

Nintendo recently released a roadmap with new titles on the way to the switch. Interestingly, Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated was on the map and appears to be released on May 20, 2019. However, there is no confirmation of the release date. Up to this point, this can be an indication of a potential release date. Time will tell if this is the exact release date. Nevertheless, stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated is the complete package of a Rehual Remaster. The game is intended to bring the game back to the latest generation of consoles with updated graphics, textures and frame rates. Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom was released on PS2, GameCube, Xbox and Game Boy Advance in 2003 and will be released on PlayStation Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on May 20, 2019.

What do you think about this release date? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Nintendo via Dualshockers