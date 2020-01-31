Apparently Meghan Markle is actively looking for an agent

Where can we apply?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought news this month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

In the midst of the slack they faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking for a little more privacy and took a step back, moving their baby to Canada earlier this month.

Now the couple is apparently looking ahead, with reports that Meghan is thinking of her career.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She started outreach, “a source revealed through Us Weekly.

“It can be a manager or an agent, but she provides people to find someone who can represent her for future professional projects.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.