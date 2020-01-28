Apparently Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton haven't spoken since the royal split

Here’s everything we know …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month as they announced plans to resign from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, in hopes of becoming financially independent.

It was then announced last week by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose their HRH titles following a new agreement and reimburse “sovereign expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage”.

By issuing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they enter the next chapter in their lives.”

While princes Harry and William have put an end to their famous quarrel, engaging in “secret peace talks”, a source told Us Weekly that “Kate and Meghan have not spoken since” the announcement of the royal split.

“It gives me great sadness that it happened,” Prince Harry later announced at a dinner in London for his charity, Sentebale, before traveling to Canada last week to be with Meghan and Archie. “The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly.”

He continued: “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. “

