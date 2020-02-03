“Apparently it is the 99th day.” Boy dressed as an old man for the 100th school day, the day before

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) – A first classer in Texas dressed as an old man – complete with an argyle sweater, a walking stick, a bow tie and a home-made mustache – to celebrate the 100th school day.

The only problem? Monday was actually the 99th school day. A confusion with his teacher meant that he went to school the day before.

“So today was NOT the hundredth school day. apparently it’s the 99th day, “emailed TyKell’s mother, Cheryl Hill, KXAN.” … so guess who dressed like an old man. “

She shared pictures of TyKell in his creative outfit – “shout at My BIG SIS Melissa Craney for making that mustache … #OldmanTy.”

Hill said that TyKell did not let him be spoiled by the confusion.

“I thought Ty would be ashamed, but he loved it,” Hill said. “His school announced he was changing. They treated him so special today. “

KXAN extended his hand to the school, who said that Tuesday is indeed the 100-day party. It said first graders (and their teachers) are encouraged to celebrate by dressing up as centenarians and that students participate in an activity every 100 minutes during school day like jackets jump for 100 seconds.

Now the real challenge, Hill says, is to exceed Monday’s view of the 100th school day.

