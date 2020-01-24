App Store crash affecting Fortnite and other core apps with in-app purchases

The Apple System Status web page today indicates that some users may have problems with the App Store. The company says that users of the App Store “are having a problem with this service” and are “investigating the problem”. According to the developers, it is currently not possible to successfully obtain in-app purchases.

Fortnite’s official Twitter profile revealed that the in-game store has been temporarily disabled to avoid further user issues. Christian Selig, developer of the Apollo app for Reddit, has also reported problems with Apple’s services.

Apple usually uses a yellow drop to indicate “problems” with a service, even if it is a serious problem affecting many customers. The page isn’t always the most reliable source of detail when it comes to Apple service downtime, but it does show that Apple is aware of the issues that many users are facing this morning.

The App Store issue doesn’t seem to have affected other services like Apple Music and iCloud.

We will update this article once the problem is resolved. Did you have problems with the App Store today? Let us know in the comments below.

We have disabled the store on iOS devices because purchases from the App Store are not complete.

– Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 24, 2020

