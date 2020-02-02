“Apologies on a postcard” – Chris Sutton loves the cheating morelos story

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past week, you’ve missed the accusation that some Celtic fans have tried to kill Alfredo Morelos by messing with the breaks on his car. The striker pursued someone who was messing with his car last week before he reported the incident to the police.

Some so-called journalists even went so far as to accuse experts of trying to dispel Scotland’s most naturally gifted guy from Scotland. So you can imagine the reaction last night when Alfredo became news on the front page after it appeared that his pregnant wife had a private investigator put a tracking device on his car.

We know that he likes to cheat on the field, as his last red card proves, but all kinds of photos have surfaced online suggesting that pregnant women are also fair.

Chris Sutton was a target of some online warriors last week and he is now looking for excuses.

It wasn’t me then … 😂😂😂 My apologies for a postcard welcome pic.twitter.com/pgnLYRrQXd

Understandably, Celtic fans are laughing a lot this morning as the Rangers season goes wild but this story is on top and there is no better time to live as a Hoops fan.