Apollonia Kotero slams Sheila E. on the Prince Tribute ‘Lemon Cake’

Purple Rain star Apollonia Kotero criticized Prince collaborator Sheila E. in an article on social media after the release of Sheila E. Prince’s tribute song “Lemon Cake” earlier this week.

“Lemon Cake” arrived a week before the Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince special, with Sheila E., airing April 21. The drummer also participated in the Grammy Tribute to Prince in February.

In an interview with Billboard after the release of “Lemon Cake”, the singer of “The Glamorous Life” said: “One day I told him that I make a good chocolate and lemon cake. His response was, “Oh, I didn’t know you had cooked.” I said, “Of course it is. My mother being Creole and my Mexican father, I can cook better. The next day, I made a lemon cake. It was love at first sight and one of his favorite things we shared in the studio. “

“You are so desperate to be RELEVANT as the brilliant Linda Perry said. Prince refused to recognize you for 5 years before his death because of your lies, ”Kotero wrote about Sheila E. on Facebook (via Okayplayer). “You can no longer continue to deceive our Prince fans. Because I AM here to tell you, it’s over. Time for the truth.”

In his Facebook article, Kotero criticized Sheila E. for taking advantage of Prince’s name and trademark, including accusations that Sheila E. organized Prince-themed benefit concerts for schools in music that never came to fruition.

“Prince was so angry because of all your continuous lies. Your bio full of lies. He sent you legal letters while you slandered him. I have copies and I will include them in my briefs. You must stop using Prince in death. You must stop using Purple Rain as a vehicle. YOU ARE NOT ON OUR CAST LIST, ”wrote Kotero.

A representative for Sheila E. did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

“Why would you want to take a Purple Rain $ boat cruise?” $? in 2016? Why would you want to sell Prince $$$ logo t-shirts? Continued Kotero. “Why did you tell The Revolution April 2016 that YOU know how Prince died BUT you couldn’t tell them!?! Please recover: you are not a prince. You will never be. You can copy her outfit, do your best, but you will NEVER be a Prince.

“So overcome yourself sad and face the truth. He didn’t want to have anything more to do with you for 5 years. You erased this whole story by being your desperate selfish self. Empty selfish sad desperate for money. Money will not bring you to paradise. It’s time to go out and tell the truth. “

