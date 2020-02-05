Apex Legends: Season 4 – Revenant Character Guide | Skills, Skins & Strategies

Season 4 brings some major changes to Apex Legends – a changed map, a new weapon, and a new legend to learn. Revenant is the newest player in the squad and brings great spirit energy to Battle Royale. This sneaky ghost can crouch at double speed and drop AOE bombs that wipe out your enemy’s powers. Best of all, its totem allows you to place a device that revives you (and when) you die. It seems to work pretty well, but there are drawbacks and counters to consider.

If you are new and want to get started with Revenant, here is all the general information you need to decide if this guy is worth it. In the following three sections you will find his skills, skins and strats. Revenant can change the way you play and confuse Battle Royale matches. Take care of the revenant and watch out for our full ghost guide below.

Revenant skills:

passive : Stalker – You crouch faster and can climb walls higher. Low profile : More difficult to hit, incoming damage increased by 5%.

: Stalker – You crouch faster and can climb walls higher. Tactical : Silence – Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds.

: Silence – Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds. Ultimate: Totem of Death – Drop a totem that protects users from death. Instead of being killed or knocked down, return to the totem.

Legendary skins:

The rarest of the rare skins for Revenant shows its Egyptian side – you can find its Horus skin in its legendary slots.

Tips and tricks for beginners

The totem of death can be destroyed at any time. Make sure your totem is not near other players and that they cannot see it! Corrosive counteracts the totem of death. Its AOE toxin can linger over a place of death totem and insult the injury of any reappearer who reappears in the danger zone.

Revived Respawn at Death Totem with 1 HP.

Revenants Silence Tactical deals 10 HP damage and has an effective area that disables abilities. Save it for legends like: Lifeline, Gibraltar, Wraith, Octane or Mirage. Particularly useful to counter Mirage’s decoy ability.

Combo Bloodhound’s Beast of the Hunt and Death Totem to extend the effects after each down.

Revenant crouches extremely quickly. Even as he crouches and heals, he moves faster than anyone else. Crouch walking is also quiet, so it can be used to sneak up and flank enemies.



Revenant is a creepy Mf. That covers our brief overview, but there is much more to learn about Revenant – for everything you will need as Revenant shortly, good luck dealing with your deathless Robo-Ghost.