Apex Legends Season 4 Battlepass Overview Trailer released; New weapons, epic skins and more details

Respawn Entertainment has launched the fourth season of Apex Legends and fans of the title are ready to get their hands on the new content! This new content includes the new Battlepass, which includes a number of new content, including epic legend skins, weapon charms and much more!

Similar to Fortnites Battlepass, players run daily and weekly challenges to get new content for free. As you level up during the season, more unlockable items will be released, and the new dashboard shows the upcoming content in action!

Check out the Apex Legends Season 4 Overview Battlepass trailer below:

Discover your true nature Season 4 with the new Battle Pass! Instantly access exclusive legendary items like the Zero Point R-99 skin and three new Epic Legends skins. Then fight your way through daily and weekly challenges to receive unique rewards such as Apex Packs, XP Boosts, Crafting Metals, Weapon Charms, and Apex Coins.

Personalize your experience with custom music packs, loading screens, skydive emotes, quips and more! Get your new Season 4 Battle Pass or grab the bundle and unlock the first 25 levels immediately. Assimilation has arrived – adapt or perish.

Apex was a big name in the community as it was a counterpart to Fortnite, the Battle Royale title from Epic Games. If you haven’t tried the game yet or want to learn more about the game, watch the Gameranx video here before you buy it.

Apex Legends can now be downloaded for free on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Are you looking forward to season four? Let us know what you think about the new Battlepass in the comments below!

Source: YouTube