Apex legends are still coming to mobile devices and the Chinese market

Apex Legends was a surprise. The Battle Royale video game genre has been a huge success and over the years we have released many games that are not only free to play but also form an incredible following. While the genre was mostly dominated by Fornite Electronic Arts, the surprise came when Respawn Entertainment launched Apex Legends in 2019. No information was released that caused headlines and players around the world to give the sudden surprise video game a chance.

Given the huge success, it was not surprising that EA and Respawn Entertainment offered updates and support to spark fan interest. This title mainly focuses on three-man teams, with multiple teams landing on the map and working together to be the last standing team. In addition, the game features a variety of heroes that players can choose to give a team different skills when different situations deal with opposing players.

It was a good competitor to Fortnite and fans are still enjoying the game, although EA has not yet released the game in China. It was also determined earlier that the game would find its way around on mobile devices. EA has neither forgotten the markets in China nor the fans who don’t mind enjoying the game on the go with their mobile smartphones. EA’s finance officer, Blake Jorgensen, recently launched a Q3 earnings call. During the call, EA was able to confirm that they have a partner in China.

With this partner, EA can bring Apex Legends to China shortly. This partner should also work on a port for mobile devices. Smartphone adjustments from popular franchises can be very sensitive, so it would be interesting to see how an Apex Legends mobile game would work. There currently does not appear to be a release date for the launch in China or the launch of mobile customization.

Source: PC Gamer