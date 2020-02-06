AP Source: Walmart Shooting Suspect Faces Hate Crime Charges

The man, alleged to have killed 22 people and injured two dozen others, in a shootout against Mexicans in the border town of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

It is expected that prosecutors Thursday announced at a press conference in El Paso several charges against alleged gunman Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas, of the charges prior to the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A manifesto attributed to the suspect during a busy shopping day on August 3 said the attack was aimed at getting Hispanics to leave the United States.

The gunfire occurred at a time when immigration officials were trying to cope with a gaggle of migrants on the US-Mexico border and there was a political struggle to treat them. El Paso was the epicenter of the influx. President Donald Trump has made the fight against immigration a trademark of his government, and the polarizing issue is making headlines worldwide.

Eight Mexican nationals were among the victims of the attack in a Walmart store popular with shoppers in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just behind the Rio Grande de El Paso.

David Lane, a Colorado-based lawyer who represents Crusius in federal proceedings, said Thursday morning that he had not yet seen the indictment, but hopes the federal prosecutor’s office does not seek to execute his client.

“Part of the evolution of our society is understanding that justice is not the same as revenge because revenge disregards the essential humanity in all of us and brutalizes us all,” Lane said. “Part of my job here is hopefully to convince the Department of Justice that it’s not the revenge department.”

Crusius, 21, faces the death penalty for murdering the state. He pleaded not guilty last year.

The federal indictment falls when El Paso marks the six-month anniversary of the shooting. Last weekend, the commuter town of San Elizario planted 22 oak trees in honor of the victims. Local news agencies sent memories.

The charges against Crusius are based on those against Crusius last autumn for murder, which could also be sentenced to death. He has been detained without a gang since the shooting and is kept under suicide watch from other prisoners for at least two months after the shooting.

Crusius surrendered to the police after the attack on a busy Walmart and said, “I am the shooter”. According to an arrest warrant, he was targeting Mexicans.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Crusius published a screed online shortly before the shootout, saying “in response to the Spanish invasion of Texas.” A mass shootout in Christchurch, New Zealand, was the inspiration for the deaths of many Muslims in this country.

Part of Trump’s immigration policy rhetoric was reproduced in the document. Residents of El Paso, such as former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke, who was a candidate for the Democratic President’s nomination this year, accused Trump of promoting harmful stereotypes and fueling the idea that the increase in migrant crossings would be a coordinated “invasion.” “From Latinos. The President has refused to incite violence.

According to the police, Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ house in a Dallas suburb to El Paso to carry out the attack. A lawyer from Crusius’ family declined to comment on Thursday.

The charge, which will be announced on Thursday, is the last to be issued by the federal prosecutor’s office following violent violent incidents. The Department of Justice has filed charges of hate crime against a man suspected of attacking Hanukkah machetes in New York in December and injuring five people. a man who opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue last year; and a man who killed a woman when he got into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

