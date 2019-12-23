AP source: Ryu, Blue Jays agree to a 4-year, $ 80 million contract

Loading...

By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Published on December 23, 2019 at 12:42 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Free agent launcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have signed a four-year, $ 80 million contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke late Sunday evening on condition of anonymity, as the deal was still open some time after Christmas and had not been announced.

Ryu was 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He made his first all-star team and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award, which was given to New York's Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Ryu's deal increased Scott Boras' total to $ 1,016,500,000 in guaranteed contracts for seven players since early November. The contracts run for up to nine seasons. Prior to that, he negotiated agreements for pitcher Gerrit Cole ($ 324 million), Stephen Strasburg ($ 245 million), Dallas Keuchel ($ 55.5 million) and Tony Watson ($ 3 million). Anthony Rendon ($ 245 million) and Mike Moustakas ($ 64 million).

The story continues under the advertisement

___

AP baseball author Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.

___

Further AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) baseball (t) blue jay (t) blue jay baseball (t) MLB (t) Toronto blue jay (t) sport