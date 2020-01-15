AP Source: NHL All-Star game with 3-on-3 ladies event | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Two years ago, with Team USA training nearby prior to the Winter Olympics, the NHL invited three American players to attend but not participate. Four players were invited last year and the American Kendall Coyne Schofield made a huge splash by becoming the first woman to participate in the skills event and then finishing seventh in the fastest skater competition.

What is hard to gauge is what signal the NHL could send by putting some of the best female players in the world in the spotlight when women’s hockey is on the move.

The uncertainty arose at the end of March, when the six-team Canadian Women’s Hockey League announced that it was folding after 12 seasons for financial reasons, making the US-based five-team National Women’s Hockey League the only professional competition in North America.

However, a majority of the players were unable to make the leap to the NWHL and vowed not to play professionally in North America this season. In the end, almost 200 top players formed the Professional Women’s ‘Hockey Players’ Association to strive for a competition that they say should have a sustainable economic model.

The PWHPA has since launched a series of barnstorming tours, with its most recent stop in Toronto last weekend. The NWHL is now in the middle of its fifth season and consists of teams consisting of patchwork rosters with a handful of association players who have returned to play.

The NHL avoided the appearance of favorites, first between the CWHL and NWHL, by providing $ 75,000 each competition each year (the NHWL received the share of the CWHL after the Canadian competition had collapsed).

The NHL only selected national team players to participate in the three-in-three event; they are all PWHPA members.

Commissioner Gary Bettman has supported the idea that the NHL forms its own competition, but does not go bankrupt at the expense of an existing competition. Bettman said he doesn’t want the NHL to look like a bully.

At the same time, he also said that the NHL did not believe in the CWHL or NWHL business models.

NWHL founder and commissioner Dani Rylan has taken offense at the NHL that questions his investor-supported business model. In October, Rylan went so far as to say that the NWHL has proven that it can be viable without NHL support and a lack of high-profile players.

Instead, NWHL has focused on adding private investors to generate income and fill the gaps that remain after the NHL Buffalo Sabers and New Jersey Devils have broken ties with teams in their respective markets. The competition has also started improving its profile on social media by having all its games broadcast on Twitch.

