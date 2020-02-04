AP Source: NBA changes three-point game format at All-Star Game

A person with knowledge of the situation says that the NBA is changing the format of this season’s 3-point game on All-Star Saturday by adding a few deep shots that are each worth three points.

That change means that each round will now be a total of 27 shots instead of 25, and competitors now get 70 seconds to complete their shots instead of the usual 60. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA was scheduled to announce changes along with the rest of the All-Star Saturday line-up later Tuesday evening.

The two extra shots come from six feet past the 3-point line, between the racks on the wings and those on the top of the key. Those shots – only one of every place called the MTN DEW Zone – will be taken with a special green ball.

The change is being implemented in part to stay consistent with time, as NBA players take more shots from deeper distances than ever. Nearly 300 shots were made this season of at least 30 feet, more than the total of last season.

The remainder of the format for the 3-point competition – five shots per rack, five different racks, most shots worth one point and a special “money ball” worth two points – remains unchanged. There is one rack consisting of five “money balls” that a shooter can place in any of the five regular places of the competition. The maximum score that can be achieved is now 40, six more than the previous maximum.

The list of participants for this season’s 3-point competition includes Damian Lillard from Portland, Buddy Hield from Sacramento, Davis Bertans from Washington, Graham from Charlotte, Graham from Miami, Duncan Robinson from Miami, Trae Young from Atlanta, Zach LaVine from Chicago and Joe Harris from Brooklyn from Brooklyn.

Lillard, Hield, Bertans, Graham, Robinson and Young are all among the top 10 of the NBA in 3-pointers made per game this season. LaVine made 13 3-pointers against Charlotte on November 23, the best single-game attempt in the NBA this season.

Robinson, with almost 44% this season, has the best 3-point percentage for Tuesday’s games of one of the eight selected for this year’s game.

Lillard and Young are All-Stars this season. Harris is the title defender. Bertans, Graham, LaVine, Robinson and Young are all participants in the first 3-point competition. Harris and Hield are participating for the second time and Lillard is coming in for the third time.

The dunk competition and competitions for competitions were announced later Tuesday.