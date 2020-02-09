AP Source: Mookie Betts deal reconstructed by Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins

BOSTON – Two days before the start of spring training, the Boston Red Sox agreed again to send AL MVP Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price 2018 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a reworked deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Red Sox receives Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, the person told the AP about the condition of anonymity because the deal still needed approval from Major League Baseball. Boston would send cash to the Dodgers to compensate Price’s salary, reportedly half of the $ 96 million still owed to the winner of the AL Cy Young Award 2012.

A deal with three teams that Dodgers-pitcher Kenta Maeda would have sent to the Twins for pitcher Brusdar Graterol and then turned Graterol to the Red Sox fell apart last week when Boston banned Graterol’s medical records. Los Angeles and Minnesota signed a separate deal on Sunday night, a person familiar with that deal told the AP.

But the Red Sox and Dodgers spent the weekend finding another way to complete the deal that made Betts blue in Dodgers, while Boston could fall below the collective tax threshold in 2020. The 2018 World Series champions will save tens of millions of dollars this season. in salary and fines, but at the expense of one of the best players in baseball.

Los Angeles has won seven consecutive NL West titles, with an average of more than 100 wins in the last three seasons, but has only a few NL pennants to show, lost twice in the World Series against teams that were later accused cheating. With Betts and Price, the Dodgers have what they hope to become the last pieces they need to win their first series since 1988.

This year bets earn $ 27 million; he is eligible to become a free agent after the season and has refused a nine-digit contract extension. To get him for a year, the Dodgers agreed with Downs, a middle infielder who hit .276 with 24 homers and 86 RBI’s on Single- and Double-A last year, and Wong, a catcher who hit .281 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs in Single and Double-A.

Price is owed $ 96 million over the last three years of a $ 217 million, seven-year deal that he signed before the 2016 season. After helping Boston win a franchise record of 108 games and the World Series in 2018, he missed time last year with a wrist injury and went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts.

The Red Sox remain without a manager for three weeks after firing Alex Cora for his role in the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal; Major League Baseball did not disclose the results of its investigation to see if Cora implemented a similar scheme when it took over in Boston in ’18. Pitchers and catchers must report for the spring training on Tuesday.