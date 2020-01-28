AP source: McConnell says he can't block new witnesses yet

File; MARCH 6, 2014: Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) (Shutterstock)

By LISA MASCARO Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators Tuesday that he still didn’t have the votes to block new witnesses from impeaching President Donald Trump.

That is, according to a Republican who is familiar with a closed GOP senator meeting and has given anonymity to discuss.

Article below …

McConnell convened the meeting shortly after Trump’s team of lawyers made his final arguments in the process.

At this point, the GOP leader is facing a handful of potential defects. However, it is still a few days before a potential witness vote will take place.

A decision to call more witnesses would require 51 votes to say goodbye. With a majority of 53 seats, Republicans can only afford to lose three Republicans to prevent another debate over witnesses.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.