AP Source: Giants close deal to make Joe Judge Patriots' head coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants and New England Patriots Assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team’s head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

New York Giants make a deal to make broad receiver coach Joe Judge of Patriots their next head coach, competition sources say to ESPN. Deal was in the making from last night, which is another reason that Matt Rhule took on the HC task of Panthers.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not closed.

Judge has won three Super Bowls in eight years with New England as an assistant to Bill Belichick’s staff. He was the fifth candidate to interview the Giants since Pat Shurmur was fired last week. Among them, Mike McCarthy agreed to become the new Dallas Cowboys coach on Monday, and Matt Rhule, who was supposed to have an interview with New York, goes to the Carolina Panthers, according to people familiar with those situations.

The third new tabbed coach for the NFC East in a week – Ron Rivera was hired by the Washington Redskins on Wednesday – Judge would take over a team that went 4-12 and 5-11 in the two seasons and only went to play once has been offs since winning the Super Bowl after the 2011 season.

But the special team coordinator of the Patriots and the coach of the broad recipients would inherit a team with a talented young quarterback in Daniel Jones and a former rookie of the year that is falling back on Saquon Barkley. The Giants have the fourth choice in this year’s setup.

The Patriots lost the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the wild card round.

The 38-year-old judge has coached for 15 years. He was part of the Patriots staff who helped guide the team to Super Bowls titles in the 2014, ’16 and ’18 seasons.

He joined the Patriots in 2012 as assistant for special teams, after a three-year internship in the same role under Nickama coach Alabama. He won titles with the Crimson Tide in 2009 and ’11. He has also coached in the state of Mississippi and Birmingham-Southern.

Judge was named the special team coordinator of the Patriots in 2015. New England was consistently ranked as one of the best special teams of the NFL under Judge, who in 2019 also took charge of the Patriots’ recipients. He coached kicker Stephen Gostkowski to the All-Pro team in 2015 and special teams captain Matt Slater to the same honor in 2016 and this season.

Patriot coach Bill Belichick called Judge “an excellent coach” and said he excelled in his extra duties this season.

“Joe did a great job. He did a great job with the kick game,” Belichick said. “He has expanded the role a bit and that has had a bit of a ripple effect in the way we have organized the kick game, but that has all gone quite efficiently. Joe has also arranged that well such as taking care of some other things with the crime and in particular recipients. “

Judge met Monday with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams at the team’s headquarters in New Jersey.

The Giants were expected to interview the offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baylor’s Rhule from Patriots this week.

Others who were interviewed were Kris Richard, the Dallas defense assistant and the former Seattle defense coordinator; Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy; and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.