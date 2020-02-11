WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Justice refuses to sentence Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to seven to nine years in prison, a Department of Justice official told the AP.

The official said there was no contact with the White House regarding the decision, although President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday that it was “a very terrible and unfair situation” after the recommendation was made in a Monday night trial.

The official said the recommendation was extreme and exaggerated and disproportionate to Stone’s offenses. The officer was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department plans to revise the recommendation later on Tuesday, the official said. It wasn’t clear how much prison it would cost.

Stone was convicted in November of seven charges, accused of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness, and hindering the House’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign was coordinated with Russia for the 2016 elections to tip.