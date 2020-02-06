AP Source: Bryant memorial set for February 24 at Staples Center | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Staples played other memorials, including for Michael Jackson and last year for rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Bryant was killed on January 26 when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter, and the others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas as he flew to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and played in the tournament.

No cause for the crash has been identified, although a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected soon.

A basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies is scheduled on February 24 at 7:30 PM. in the Staples Center, according to the website of the arena.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be held on February 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The crash also killed Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press