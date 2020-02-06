AP source: Andre Iguodala traded to Miami Heat | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Iguodala said in a conversation with The Undefeated that he wanted to play with the young core of Jimmy Butler and Miami while he also accompanied them.

“Jimmy Butler … he is seen as different, but (is) highly respected in terms of the passion and hard work he brings to the game,” said Iguodala. “I feel like his temperament and values ​​that he really resonates with the Miami Heat. They are very well aligned. I think he brought out the best in those young boys. “

Butler quoted Iguodala’s reputation as the winner in what he brings to a team.

“He’s super smart. There’s nothing he can’t do,” Butler said. “When I learn from him, when everyone learns from him, that winning level, that meter goes up in everyone’s mind.”

Iguodala specifically named Heat Center Bam Adebayo, a first All-Star this year.

“Bam, I’m really looking forward to playing with him,” said Iguodala.

Adebayo feels the same about Iguodala and appreciates his playoff experience.

“He has been there many times, so you know he’s going to bring a lot of knowledge,” Adebayo said.

Maintaining the team option for 2021-22 is a crucial part for Miami, which wants maximum flexibility for shopping without agents in the summer of 2021 and has made it clear to all teams – and even last summer – that it does not compromise that plan.

The 36-year-old Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for Golden State and was traded to Memphis last summer. He did not play for the Grizzlies, after he and the team agreed that it would be best if he were sent somewhere else. It took several months, but Miami became that destination.

“He won, what, three championship rings?” Heat guard Goran Dragic said. “Glad to have it. I can’t wait to choose his brain. He is going to do great things for us. “

The heat entered the trading deadline, giving priority to defensive assistance from the perimeter, making Iguodala a perfect fit. It was not immediately clear when he would participate in the Heat, which started a five-game trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday-evening with a loss of 128-111 for the Clippers.

“He’s another person like Jimmy that I can lean on because he knows the ropes and knows everything on the defensive side,” said Derrick Jones Jr., who had 25 points against the Clippers. “He is one of those people I could let his brains choose in defense. He has a very high IQ.”

Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill were both detained from Memphis’ victory over Dallas because they were probably involved in the ongoing trade – presumably as parts that would enter the fight once the third team was added. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, without commenting specifically on the transaction not yet completed, said Crowder and Hill “really helped to build something great here in Memphis.”

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who said earlier this week that he is looking forward to playing against Iguodala one day and “really showing him what Memphis is about,” said he wanted to play with Winslow.

“We’re getting a good player,” Brooks said.

Miami would be the fourth team Iguodala has signed up for – at Philadelphia, Denver and Golden State. He has earned an average of 12.1 points in 1,108 career games, plus is a veteran of 145 playoff games and has been with the Warriors for all five of their NBA finals in the last half decade.

He is a triple champion and a two-time All-Defensive team member, and getting him is a clear sign that the Heat expects to be a contender after the season.

“Excited to go back,” said Iguodala.

AP Sports writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press