Iran says it shot the Ukrainian jetliner “unintentionally”

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran announced Saturday that its army “accidentally” crashed the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week and killed all 176 on board, after the government had repeatedly denied Western allegations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases in which US troops were housed in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American air attack in Baghdad. No one was injured in the base attack.

A military statement from the state media said the aircraft was mistaken for a “hostile target” after targeting a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guard. The army was at the “highest level of readiness,” it said, amid the heightened tensions with the United States.

“In such a situation, due to human error and in an unintended manner, the flight was hit,” the statement said. It apologized for the disaster and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies.

It also said that those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

Trump raises Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted

WASHINGTON (AP) – Faced with persistent questions about his military action in the Middle East, President Donald Trump and his senior officials offered a series of new statements on Friday, while Trump was now fighting that Iranian militants had planned major attacks on four US embassies.

Just a few hours earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the US did not know when or where attacks could take place. Trump and other officials again insisted that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani posed an immediate threat to the US, but they refuted repeated attempts to explain what they meant by “threatening.”

In the meantime, Trump announced additional sanctions against Iran, which he had promised after a barrage of missiles fired by the Islamic State earlier this week against US bases in Iraq.

Those Iranian missiles, which did not cause any casualties, were prompted by the American drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week. That American attack caused a series of events that possibly brought down a Ukrainian jet, possibly due to an Iranian rocket, and called on the Iraqi government to expel American troops from their country.

In the White House, Trump issued an executive order adding additional US sanctions to the long list that his government had imposed in an attempt to force Iran to accept a new agreement that would curb its nuclear program and support militant groups in the Middle stop East.

White House is considering dramatic expansion of travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is considering extending its much-traveled travel ban dramatically to additional countries, amid a renewed focus of immigration year on immigration by President Donald Trump, according to six people familiar with the deliberations.

A document with the plans – planned to coincide with the third anniversary of the January 2017 executive order of Trump – circulates the White House. But the countries that would be affected if it advances are blackened, according to two of the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the measure has yet to be completed.

It is unclear exactly how many countries would be included in enlargement if it went ahead, but two of the people said that seven countries – a majority of them Muslims – would be added to the list. The most recent version of the ban includes restrictions for five Muslim countries with a majority: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

Another person said that the expansion could include several countries that were dealt with in the first repetition of the Trump ban, but were later removed amidst rounds of contentious lawsuits. For example, Iraq, Sudan, and Chad were originally affected by the order that the Supreme Court upheld a 5-4 vote after the administration issued a diluted version intended to withstand legal oversight.

Trump, who had banned all Muslims from entering the country during his campaign in 2016, criticized his Justice Department for the changes and tweeted that DOJ “should have stayed with the original travel ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to SC “

US tried to eliminate another Iranian leader, but failed

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Army tried, but failed, to take out another senior Iranian commander on the same day that an American air raid killed the top general of the Revolutionary Guards, US officials said Friday.

The officials said a military air strike by special operating forces was aimed at Abdul Reza Shahlai, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards of Iran, but the mission was unsuccessful. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a secret mission.

Officials said both Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Shahlai were on approved military targeting lists, indicating a deliberate attempt by the US to paralyze the leadership of Iran’s Quds forces, designated by US officials as a terrorist organization. mission failed.

An American drone attack on January 3 killed Soleimani shortly after landing at Baghdad International Airport. Trump government officials justified the murder as an act of self-defense and said he planned military acts that threatened a large number of US military and diplomatic officials in the Middle East. However, Iran called the attack a terrorist attack and on January 8 it launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are housed. No one was killed in that retribution.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered a $ 15 million reward early last month for information that led to the disruption of IRGC finances, including Shahlai, a major financier in the organization. The Foreign Ministry said he “had a long history of targeting Americans and American allies worldwide” and planned multiple killings of coalition forces in Iraq. It said its activities include supplying weapons and explosives to Shia militia groups and leading a plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to Washington, D.C., in 2011.

Man burned as an enormous natural fire during the crisis in Australia

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) – Two forest fires were merged to form a huge hell in Southeast Australia on Saturday, near a man who sustained severe burns during the night of treacherous conditions during the country’s unprecedented fire crisis.

Authorities assessed the damage after firefighters fought through fierce flames all night long and lightning strikes triggered new flames in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most densely populated states. The conditions were milder on Saturday and it is expected that they will remain relatively favorable in the coming week.

“In the schedule of things we did well last night,” said Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp.

New South Wales national fire chief Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters that officials were “extremely relieved” that the fires were not more destructive overnight.

A man suffered burns to protect a home near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales and was flown to a Sydney hospital in serious condition to undergo surgery, Fitzsimmons said.

US rejects Iraq’s request to work on a withdrawal plan for troops

BAGHDAD (AP) – The Prime Minister of Iraq, the caretaker, asked Washington to work out a road map for a withdrawal of US troops, but the US Department of Foreign Affairs flatly rejected the request on Friday and said the two sides instead Had to talk about how they run their partnership.

Thousands of anti-government protesters emerged in the capital and southern Iraq, many called on both Iran and America to leave Iraq, reflecting their anger and frustration about the two rivals – both Baghdad allies – trades on Iraqi soil.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s request pointed to his determination to continue with the demands for US troops to leave Iraq, fueled by the American drone attack on January 3 that killed the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. In a phone call Thursday night, he told US Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo that recent US actions were unacceptable breaches of Iraqi sovereignty and a breach of their security agreements, his office said.

He asked Pompeo to “send delegates to Iraq to prepare a mechanism” to implement the resolution of the Iraqi parliament on the withdrawal of foreign troops, according to the statement.

“The prime minister said US troops had entered Iraq and drones were flying into the airspace without permission from the Iraqi authorities, and this was a violation of bilateral agreements,” the statement added.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who modernized Oman, dies at the age of 79

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the longest ruling monarch of the Middle East who seized power in a 1970 palace palace and pulled his Arab sultanate into modernity while carefully maintaining diplomatic ties between opponents Iran and balanced the US has died. He was 79.

The state-run Oman News Agency announced its death at the end of Friday on its official Twitter account. The sultan was supposed to be in poor health and traveled to Belgium for what the court described last month as a medical checkup. The royal court declared three days of mourning.

The news agency mourned the death of the Sultan and praised the “towering Renaissance” he had chaired. It said that his “balanced policy” of mediation between rival camps in a volatile region had earned the world’s respect.

The British-educated, retired Sultan reformed a nation with only three schools and strict laws that banned electricity, radios, glasses and even umbrellas when he took the throne.

Under his reign, Oman became known as a hospitable tourist destination and an important interlocutor in the Middle East, who helped American free prisoners in Iran and Yemen and even organized visits by Israeli officials as they drove back to their occupation of land that Palestinians want for a future state.

Taiwan is at stake with the future of its democracy

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – The future of democracy in Taiwan is at stake, while the 19 million voters of the self-governed island decide whether they want to give President Tsai Ing-wen a second term.

Voting started on Saturday at 8 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. The number of votes will start shortly thereafter and the results are expected later in the evening.

Tsai and her main challenger, Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party, both voted shortly after the polls opened. Han voted in Kaohsiung, the city in southern Taiwan, where he is mayor.

“I hope that every citizen can come out to vote,” Tsai said after she cast her vote in Taipei, the capital. “You must exercise your rights to strengthen democracy in Taiwan.”

For many in Taiwan, months of protests in Hong Kong have greatly relieved the contrast between their democratically governed island and authoritarian Communist-controlled mainland China.

NOT REALLY NEWS: a look at what did not happen this week

An overview of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these is legitimate, although they were widely shared on social media. The Associated Press has checked them out. Here are the real facts:

CLAIM: Photo shows Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

THE FACTS: The image was manipulated to replace the former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, with Rouhani. The original photo was taken in 2011. Congressman Paul Gosar from Arizona shared the manipulated image with Rouhani from his personal Twitter account on January 6. “The world is a better place without these guys in power,” said Gosar in the tweet, who shared more than 5,000 times.

Other Twitter users immediately marked the tweet as false. After being criticized for posting the fake photo, Gosar tweets: “No one said this was not photo shoped. No one said that the president of Iran was dead. No one said that Obama met Rouhani personally.”

Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas no longer accepts the resettlement of new refugees and becomes the first state known to do so under a recent order from the Trump government, Governor Greg Abbott said Friday.

The Abbott announcement can have major consequences for refugees coming to the United States. Texas has large refugee populations in several of its cities and has long been a leader in establishing refugees and is taking on more than any other state during the 2018 government year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Since the fiscal year 2002, according to the Pew Research Center, Texas has resettled an estimated 88,300 refugees, only after California.

In a letter released Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “was abandoned by Congress to address disproportionate migration issues that result from a broken federal immigration system.” He added that Texas “has done more than its share.”

Abbott argued that the state and its non-profit organizations should instead focus on “those who are already there, including refugees, migrants and homeless people – indeed, all Texans.”

