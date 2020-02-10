AP News in brief at 12:04 pm EST

How crucial is the victory of New Hampshire? It depends on who you ask

ROCHESTER, NH (AP) – In the declining hours before the first primary vote in New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidates took different approaches in the expectation game on Monday, while trying to move on into what might be an extensive nominative fight.

Bernie Sanders showed the same confidence that he had for last week’s caucuses in Iowa, which ended with a divided decision between the Senator of Vermont and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana. “If we win here tomorrow, I think we have a road to victory for the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said in Rindge.

Former vice president Joe Biden, once the national leader, destroyed expectations in the midst of prospects for a second consecutive disappointment before the race moves to more racially diverse states that he believes he can restore his competitive status. “This has just begun,” he told CBS.

The Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren, fell somewhere between those approaches and vowed to make a comeback, but did not predict victory. “Look, I’ve been counted and counted for much of my life,” Warren told reporters. “You will be knocked down. Go back upstairs. “

Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the biggest surprises of the 2020 competition so far, wanted to expand their rides despite uncertainty about what awaits us for two campaigns with overwhelmingly white bases.

___

The daily number of virus deaths in China is 100 for the first time

BEIJING (AP) – China’s daily death toll from a new virus exceeded 100 for the first time and pushed the total of the past 1,000 deaths, authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to collect public morals in the middle of a sign that the infection is decreasing.

Although more offices and stores in China were reopened after the extended pause of the Lunar New Year, many people seem to be staying at home. Public health authorities are keeping a close eye on whether workers returning to cities and resuming businesses are exacerbating the spread of the virus.

In an effort to promote morale, Xi was aired in the state’s CCTV main news report Tuesday night and visited a community health center in Beijing and expressed confidence in the “war against the disease.”

A surgical mask was shown to the president and leader of the ruling Communist Party of the country and his temperature was measured before expressing his gratitude to health workers on behalf of the party and the government. “We will definitely win the war from these people,” Xi said.

The appearance of Xi is in doubt about how the government is dealing with the crisis, in particular the failure of local officials in the worst hit city of Wuhan to clarify the extent of the crisis. Public anger was triggered by the death of a young doctor from the virus who had previously been threatened by the police along with seven others for online warning of the potential for a major outbreak as early as December.

___

Trump looks at “Shake up the Dems” with the New Hampshire rally

MANCHESTER, NH (AP) – President Donald Trump attempted Monday in New Hampshire, on the eve of the first in the nation, to fight with a demonstration of violence in a general battleground. primaries.

Trump, at a height after his acquittal last week on charges of accusation, boasted about the country’s strong economy, tore into his possible general election enemies and launched an attack on Democrats trying to remove him from office, calling the episode a “pathetic partisan” crusade. “

“Our good Republicans in the United States Senate voted to reject the shameful Partisan accusation and give a full, complete and absolute total acquittal,” Trump told a crowd that roared and cheered during his speech. “And it didn’t even come close.”

The Trump meeting comes the day before New Hampshire Democrats go to the polls after the disastrous Iowa Caucasians who failed to produce a clear winner to take on Trump in November. Trump mocked the continuing uncertainty about the outcome of the party’s kick-off caucuses, where the results are still disputed.

“Does anyone know who won Iowa?” He asked the crowd. “I do not know.”

___

The Ministry of Justice brings new legal cases about the policy for reception centers

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department implemented legal pressure on local governments Monday on a “sanctuary” policy that impedes federal immigration officials, instigates two new lawsuits, and launches a coordinated messaging campaign to prioritize President Donald Trump during the election year emphasize.

Explaining that law enforcement officials are “endangered by this ideologically driven policy,” Attorney General William Barr said the Trump government is suing the state of New Jersey and the county that is home to Seattle for immigration policies that protect US immigrants illegally .

The Justice Department said New Jersey is violating federal law by forbidding state and local law enforcement officials to illegally share information about prisoners in the US. King County in Washington State was struck by a lawsuit over a policy prohibiting the Department of Homeland Security from using the King County International Airport-Boeing Field for deportation flights.

“Today is a significant escalation in the federal government’s efforts to confront the resistance of sanctuary cities,” Barr told an audience of officers at the National Sheriffs ’Association to hear an applause.

Some cities, such as New York, have introduced laws that prohibit the sharing of information with immigration officials. Immigration officials have sent subpoenas to Denver and New York City for requests for information about immigrants who will soon be released from prison. In New York, Homeland Security has suspended programs for “trusted travelers” that accelerate their return to the US because of a law prohibiting state officials from sharing motor vehicle data with immigration officials.

___

Pentagon: 109 troops suffer brain damage due to strike in Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of US servicemen diagnosed with traumatic brain injury has risen to more than 100, the Pentagon said Monday, as more troops are experiencing the after-effects of the Iranian ballistic missile attack early last month in Iraq.

The department said the last total of 109 military members were treated for mild TBI, a significant increase over the 64 reported just over a week ago.

The number of injured people has been steadily increasing since the Pentagon started releasing data about the injuries about a week after the January 8 attack at Al-Asad airbase in Iraq. Pentagon officials have warned that the number would continue to change.

The department said that 76 of the service members have returned, while 26 are for treatment in Germany or the United States and another seven are en route from Iraq to Germany for evaluation and treatment.

Defense Minister Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters more than a week ago that the department was studying ways to prevent brain injury on the battlefield and improve diagnosis and treatment.

___

US says Chinese soldiers have stolen loads of data from Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) – Four members of the Chinese army have been accused of breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday and accused Beijing of one of the largest hacks in the history of targeting consumer data.

The hackers in the 2017 infringement have stolen the personal information of about 145 million Americans and collected names, addresses, social security and driver’s license numbers and other data stored in the company’s databases. The burglary has damaged the company’s reputation and underlined the increasingly aggressive and sophisticated methods of gathering intelligence in China.

“The extent of the theft was amazing,” Attorney General William Barr said Monday in the indictment announcement. “This theft not only caused significant financial damage to Equifax, but invaded the privacy of many millions of Americans and imposed considerable costs and burdens on them because they had to take measures to protect themselves against identity theft.”

The case is the latest US accusation against Chinese hackers suspected of violating networks of US companies, including steelmakers, a hotel chain and a health insurance company. It comes when the Trump government has warned of what it sees as China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data for financial and intelligence purposes and to steal research and innovation.

The indictment arrives at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Beijing. Although President Donald Trump points to a provisional trade pact with China as evidence of his ability to work with the communist government, other members of his government warned against cyber security and surveillance risks by China, especially as technology giant Huawei is striving to be part of new ones, fast 5G wireless networks around the world.

___

The widow of Kobe Bryant expresses sadness and anger in online messages

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Vanessa Bryant expressed sadness and anger in an Instagram post Monday when she faced the death of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote. “It is as if I am trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my little girl doesn’t have that chance I am so angry. She had so much life to live. “

Bryant said she realizes she needs to stay strong for her three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“I know what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I only wanted to share in case there is someone who has experienced such a loss,” she wrote. “God, I wish they were here and “This nightmare would be over. Pray for all the victims of this terrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for everyone.”

The social media post included a video feature from Slam Magazine about Kobe Bryant who coaches the basketball team of their daughter Gianna.

___

Armed man dead, 2 officers injured in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) – Two police officers were injured and a shooter was killed Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire in a Walmart store in eastern Arkansas, the authorities said.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said one of the officers was transferred to a hospital about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east in Memphis, where he was operated on, and the initial prognosis is “he’ll be fine.”

The officers responded to the Forrest City Walmart after someone called the police to report a man threatening and “talking a little by heart,” Lee said during a press conference Monday afternoon. Arkansas State spokesman Bill Sadler said local authorities have identified the suspect as Forrest City Bobby Joe Gibbs, 40, although the state crime laboratory has not yet confirmed his identity.

Lee identified the wounded officers as Lieutenant Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington. Both are assigned to the criminal investigation department and neither of them wore a bullet-proof vest, Lee said.

The mayor praised the officers.

___

Oscars viewers dive to record highs

NEW YORK (AP) – Without a host or spice, ABC’s broadcast of the Academy Awards reached its smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers.

The Nielsen company said Sunday night’s audience dropped 20 percent from a year ago. The previous low-water line for the Oscars were the 26.5 million people who watched in 2018.

The Academy Awards have honored “Parasite” as the best photo. Although that wrote history as the very first film in a foreign language that won the highest prize, it was clearly not a crowd puller. The Oscars were held earlier in the year than usual, and that may have prevented the show from buzzing.

“It was too predictable, too white and too boring,” said Tom O’Neil, founder of Goldderby.com, a website dedicated to news about awards.

The actors who won the four biggest prizes – Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern – had also won previous prizes, so there were few surprises and few indelible moments, he said Monday.

___

AP source: MLB is considering extending play-offs to 14 teams

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball is considering extending the playoffs to nearly half of the 30 teams and allowing higher ranked wild-card teams to choose opponents.

According to the plan, the play-offs would grow from 10 to 14 clubs, first reported by the New York Post on Monday. There would be four wildcards in each competition, an increase of two.

Details were confirmed by a person familiar with the proposal and who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because MLB did not allow public comments. Another person, also on condition of anonymity, said that MLB has viewed different plans.

Each proposal should be negotiated with the players’ association. The current collective labor agreement runs through the 2021 season.

“Expanding the playoffs in a sensible way is something that is worth discussing as part of a much more extensive conversation about the current state of our game,” union leader Tony Clark said in a statement.

