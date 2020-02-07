AP News in brief at 12:04 pm EST

Payback time: Trump removes officials who testify to accusation

WASHINGTON (AP) – Accurate quick punishment against those who crossed him, an encouraged President Donald Trump on Friday expelled two government officials who had conducted hearings against him during his hearings. The president took retaliation only two days after his acquittal by the Senate.

First came the news that Trump had deposed Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and assistant to national security who played a central role in the Democratic accusation case. Vindman’s lawyer said his client was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday and told to take revenge for “telling the truth.”

“The truth has cost Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman his job, his career and his privacy,” said lawyer David Pressman in a statement. Vindman’s twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, was also asked to leave his White House lawyer Friday, the army said in a statement. Both men were re-assigned to the army.

Then it was reported that Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, was also out.

“I was told today that the President immediately wants to recall me as an ambassador of the United States to the European Union,” Sondland said in a statement.

___

Anger and virus cases are growing in China with a total of 722 deaths

BEIJING (AP) – The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China, while the number of fatalities on Saturday rose to 722 when the ruling Communist Party was confronted with anger and blame from the public for the death of a doctor who was threatened by the police after trying to raise the alarm about a month ago.

The government announced that another 3,399 people had been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, reversing two days of decline and increasing the total number of cases collected on the mainland to 34,546.

Cruise ship passengers were confronted with more woe when Japan reported three more cases for a total of 64 on a quarantined ship and sent another away. President Xi Jinping spoke to President Donald Trump on Friday and urged the US to “respond reasonably” to the outbreak, following complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travelers.

After an online commotion about the treatment by Dr. Li Wenliang, made a conciliatory note to the Communist Party and said she is sending a team to “fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public.”

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, contracted the virus while treating patients and his death was confirmed early Friday. Li, one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, said the police forced him to sign a statement admitting that he had spread lies.

___

Front runners Buttigieg and Sanders defeat debate attacks

MANCHESTER, NH (AP) – Democratic presidential frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate, while rivals raise persistent questions about their ideology and experience, hoping to cast doubt on their ability to become president Donald to beat Trump.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who was weak in this week’s Iowa caucuses, was a major aggressor all night. He doubted Sanders’ status as a democratic socialist and said that Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has no background to lead into a complicated world. Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, who is struggling to break into the top, made similar criticism.

But Sanders and Buttigieg, who basically tied up in Iowa, largely wiped the widths.

“Donald Trump is lying all the time,” Sanders said in response to suggestions that Trump would use his self-described identity as a democratic socialist to mark him – and all Democrats – as radical.

Buttigieg tried to turn the skepticism of his resume into a positive one, portraying himself as a new face from outside Washington with experience in dealing with real problems and ready to lead a weary nation in a new direction.

___

AP FACTS CHECK: Dems crooked health care, Iraqi facts in debate

WASHINGTON (AP) – During their debate in New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidates extended beyond the facts about the policy and sometimes on their own archive.

Amy Klobuchar called Pete Buttigieg for an evolution in health care that he did not recognize. Joe Biden told only part of the story when he bragged about a success as vice president in bringing troops home from Iraq.

A look at how some of their claims from Manchester, New Hampshire relate to the facts:

KLOBUCHAR, about the evolution of Buttigieg in the field of health care: “And Pete, while you now have a different plan, sent you a tweet a few years ago saying that from now on you are, no doubt, confirming, for Medicare for All for the ages. “

BUTTIGIEG: “For the sake of clarity, the truth is that I have been consistent in my view of providing healthcare for every American.”

___

The Kobe Bryant helicopter had cleared almost blinding clouds

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The helicopter pilot who crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others had almost no blinding clouds when he suddenly crashed and crashed into a hill in Southern California, researchers and aviation experts said.

Ara Zobayan had told air traffic control that he was climbing to 4,191 meters and was rising to 2,300 feet (701 meters), according to a research update released by the National Transport Safety Board on Friday.

The helicopter was only 100 feet (30 meters) from the cloud tops and could conceivably have broken through in clear air within a few seconds. Air traffic controllers had advised Zobayan that the cloud tops were 731.5 meters high. Camera images that were later assessed by the NTSB showed clouds at that estimated height.

The NTSB update has not drawn any conclusions about the cause of the January 26 crash in Calabasas, Northwest Los Angeles, as the investigation is ongoing and a final report for about a year is not expected. However, the update said there were no signs of mechanical failure based on wreckage investigated by on-site experts.

Researchers also believe that since a tree branch was cut off at the crash site, the dual motors were working and the rotors were running at the time of impact. All four helicopter blades had similar damage, the update said.

___

Judge strikes US enforcement tactics for immigration

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A federal judge has banned US immigration authorities from relying on databases that are considered malfunctioning to ask law enforcement authorities to keep people in custody, a setback for the Trump government that threatens to impede the execution of arrests.

The ruling applies only to the Central District of California, where state legislation already greatly limits the extent to which state and local law enforcement agencies can grant US immigration and customs enforcement requests. But the district includes the ICE Pacific Enforcement Response Center at Laguna Niguel, which makes requests 24 hours a day to law enforcement agencies in 42 states and two US territories.

The ruling, issued Wednesday, even applies if ICE relocated the operation from Laguna Niguel, south of Los Angeles.

American district judge Andre Birotte Jr. in Los Angeles said the databases are unreliable for people who have not yet been deported or are in removal proceedings for an immigration judge. The best way to confirm legal status is through an interview, immigration records or other documents, he wrote.

During the presidency of Barack Obama, immigration authorities dramatically increased requests for prisons and prisons to hold people for another 48 hours if they are suspected of being in the country illegally. The practice, which continued under President Donald Trump, often gives immigration authorities time to arrest people before they are released.

___

Healthy American labor market: how big a political advantage for Trump?

WASHINGTON (AP) – Recruitments in the US increased last month and many more people were encouraged to look for work, demonstrating that the economy remains robust despite the threats of China’s viral outbreak, ongoing trade war and struggle at Boeing.

The strong job growth gives President Donald Trump more evidence of his claim that the economy is booming. It can also complicate the argument that its Democratic presidential rivals make the economy not benefit everyday Americans.

The labor department said on Friday that employers added 225,000 jobs in January. At the same time, half a million Americans, who felt better about their job prospects, entered the labor market. Most found jobs. But those who did not were newly counted as unemployed, and their number increased the number of unemployed to 3.6% from the mid-century low of 3.5% in December.

Seven Democratic presidential candidates would debate in New Hampshire later on Friday. Leading contenders, especially Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have launched campaigns around the argument that the middle class is usually left out of an economic expansion that has served the rich disproportionately.

The outcome of the presidential race may in part depend on whether sufficient voters agree that inequalities and rising costs for services such as health care, housing and college education outweigh the benefits of nearly 11 years of economic growth.

___

Cyborgs, trolls and bots: a guide for wrong information online

NEW YORK (AP) – Cyborgs, trolls and bots can fill the internet with lies and half truths. Understanding them is the key to learning how misinformation spreads online.

As the 2016 elections have shown, social media are increasingly being used to reinforce false claims and to divide Americans over hot-button issues such as race and immigration. Researchers studying wrong information predict that things will get worse in the run-up to this year’s presidential vote. Here is a guide to understanding the problem:

US MIS INFORMATION. disinformation

Politically wrong information has been around since printing, but the internet has spread lies, conspiracy theories and exaggerations faster and further than ever.

Wrong information is defined as false information, regardless of intention, including honest errors or misunderstandings about the facts. Disinformation, on the other hand, usually refers to mis-created and deliberately disseminated information as a way to confuse or mislead.

___

Trump’s acquittal confronts Dems with choices for the election year

WASHINGTON (AP) – The deposition of Donald Trump ended with a reminder of why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resisted the idea for so long – an acquittal that everyone saw coming, followed by a bombastic presidential victory round and a bump in his poll numbers just like the polls. campaign officially started in 2020.

Now democrats have to decide how to navigate through the legislative and political landscape that they have helped to reform.

Pelosi’s national television broadcast of her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening underlined the sharp atmosphere that complicates partisan cooperation with every problem. Important legislative compromises would always be difficult this election year, but the struggle for accusation aggravated partisan bitterness and made progress less likely.

“Because we have to,” said No. 2 House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland when asked how Congress and Trump could work together on healthcare and other issues. He added, “I would be foolish to be optimistic because we have not done so so far.”

Democrats also need to decide how vigorously they continue their research, including the focus of deposition: Trump’s attempt to pressurize Ukrainian leaders to strengthen his re-election by seeking rubbish on rival Joe Biden. The GOP-controlled senate has acquitted Trump on Wednesday of both articles of accusation, with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only legislator who defies party lines.

___

Roger Kahn, elegant “Boys of Summer” author, dies at the age of 92

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) – Roger Kahn, the writer who has interwoven memoirs and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic report of the Brooklyn Dodgers in ‘The Boys of Summer’, has died. He was 92.

He died Thursday at a nursing facility in Mamaroneck, a suburb of Westchester County, said son Gordon Kahn.

“Roger Kahn loved the game and earned a place in the pantheon of baseball literature a long time ago. He will be missed, but his words will live on, “Major League Baseball said in a statement.

The author of 20 books and hundreds of articles, Kahn was best known for the bestseller from 1972 who looked at his relationship with his father because of their shared love for the Dodgers, an object of nostalgia for the many fans who mourned the relocation of the team to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

“At a certain point in life when you have finished boyhood but have not yet discovered how to be a man, I was lucky enough to travel with the most attractive teams,” Kahn wrote.

