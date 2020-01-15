Home leaders march Trump accusations to the senate

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a dramatic procession through the US Capitol, the House Democrats brought the official articles of deposition against President Donald Trump to the Senate at the end of Wednesday, setting the stage for only the third lawsuit over a president in American history to delete.

Trump again complained that it was all a “hoax,” even when new details emerged about his efforts in Ukraine.

The ceremonial pomp and protocol of the legislators who prosecuted the case against Trump brought the accusation from the Democratic-led house of speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Senate with the Republican majority, where the president’s team set up a defense with a view to rapid acquittal.

“Today we will write history,” Pelosi said, signing the documents and using multiple pens to hand out and mark the moment. “This president will be held responsible.”

Moments later, the prosecutors walked solemnly through the stately hall and went to the back row of the senate when the clerk announced the arrival: “The house adopted resolution 798 of the house, a resolution that executives of Donald John Trump’s punishment sentence appoints and authorizes, President of the United States. “

___

Giuliani employee: Trump was aware of Ukrainian pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) – A close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says in May he delivered an ultimatum to the upcoming president of Ukraine that no senior US officials would attend his inauguration and all US assistance to the war-torn country would be refused if an investigation into Joe Biden was not announced.

Lev Parnas, a Rudy Giuliani employee, claimed several potentially explosive claims in an interview on television with Rachel Maddow of MSNBC on Wednesday evening. The day after Parnas said he had delivered the message, the US Department of Foreign Affairs announced that Vice President Mike Pence would no longer be present at the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy.

Parnas claimed that Trump Pence had instructed Giuliani to stay away to send a clear message to the incoming Ukrainian government that they were asking for an investigation into Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate who is seen as a potential threat to Trump’s 2020, take it seriously. re-election.

Parnas said that every communication he had with the Zelenskiy team was in the direction of Giuliani, whom he regularly heard Trump about the telephone progress.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” said Parnas, a Florida-born Florida businessman confronted with a series of criminal charges related to campaign finance. “He was aware of all my movements. I would do nothing without the permission of Rudy Giuliani or the president. “

___

“You called me a liar,” Warren told Sanders after the Iowa debate

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar in front of a national TV audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released by CNN on Wednesday.

Democratic presidential rivals are strong progressives who had resolutely refused to attack each other on the campaign track for more than a year. But that changed Monday, when Warren said he didn’t agree with her at a private meeting between the two in 2018 that a woman could win the presidency.

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, denied that and did so again during Tuesday’s presidential debate, organized by CNN and the Des Moines Register and held in Iowa, whose first caucuses are on February 3. Warren stayed with her report and said it was time to tackle the bigger issues of sexism in politics.

That exchange lasted only a few minutes. But after the debate was over, Warren, a Massachusetts senator, approached Sanders, who extended his hand to shake her. Instead, she confronted him and the two talked briefly in tense tones.

Neither campaign would confirm what was said on Tuesday evening, but CNN released the audio on Wednesday. Refusing his outstretched hand, Warren repeats, “I think you called me a liar on national TV.” Sanders gently wipes her with his hand and then says, “Let’s not do it now.”

___

US soldiers resume anti-Islamic state operations in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Army resumes operations against Islamic State militants in Iraq and is in the process of re-training Iraqi armed forces, US officials said Wednesday despite deep divisions over the US drone attack by a senior Iranian commander in Baghdad and the resulting rocket attacks by Iran on Iraqi bases.

An official said that a number of joint operations between US and Iraqi troops have already begun, but there are not as many as before. The official said that details are still being worked out to restore training for Iraqi forces, but that could happen relatively quickly.

Relations with Iraq were broken after the US launched a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Parliament later voted to expel US troops from the country and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi asked Washington to work out a roadmap for a withdrawal of the troops. The US simply rejected that request and did not move to withdraw the more than 5,000 troops.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss decisions that have not yet been made public.

An official said military leaders discussed the resumption of operations with the Iraqis, but it is not clear who was involved in those talks or that Iraqi government leaders publicly endorse the movement.

___

Focus on American exports, trade secrets in the trade agreement with China

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States and China signed a trade agreement on Wednesday that eases tensions between the two largest economies in the world, offers huge export opportunities for American farms and factories and promises to do more to protect American trade secrets.

Yet the Phase 1 agreement leaves Washington’s unresolved fundamental differences with Beijing, which is dependent on massive government intervention in the economy, to turn China into a technological power.

President Donald Trump wants to show progress on an issue he has made of his presidency and hopes to use this year in his re-election campaign. Wednesday’s signing ceremony at the White House gave him the opportunity to do so, just hours before the House voted to send accusation items to the Senate for trial.

Trump promoted trade signaling as a way to provide economic justice to American workers whom he claims have been betrayed by past administrations and their trade policies.

“We mark more than just an agreement. “We are marking a turnaround in international trade,” Trump said at a wandering ceremony in which he referred to former FBI director James Comey, the accusation procedures and a possible visit to Mount Rushmore on July 4 for a fireworks show.

___

The Hong Kong leader says that special status may continue to exist after 2047

HONG KONG (AP) – Carrie Lam, leader of Hong Kong, says that the “one country, two systems” framework according to which the city in China enjoys unknown freedoms could continue after 2047 if loyalty to Beijing is maintained.

Lam’s remarks on Thursday at the Legislative Council turned out to be a call to those in the city who see Beijing as better control over the civil, economic and political life of the semi-autonomous region.

Hong Kong was transferred from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that it would retain its own capitalist economy and Western institutions for 50 years.

“Only if we insist on implementing the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and putting this into practice continuously and fully … then I think there are sufficient reasons to ensure that ‘one country, two systems’ runs smoothly and there would be no change after 2047, “Lam said in her comments.

“We must maintain the” One Country “principle, only by doing so can” one country, two systems “progress smoothly.

___

The earthquakes of the Philippine volcano, cracks make more people flee

LEMERY, Philippines (AP) – A Filipino volcano farmed smaller plumes of ash on Thursday, but constantly shivered with earthquakes and cracked roads in nearby towns, which were blocked by the police due to fear of a larger eruption.

The crater lake of Taal volcano and a nearby river have dried up in a few signs of its constant volcanic tranquility. This has prompted army forces and police to prevent villagers from sneaking back to the volcanic island and nearby towns to collect stuff, poultry and livestock.

There have been no reports of death or serious injury from the sudden eruption that started Sunday, but many houses and farms have been damaged by volcanic ash, forcing the closure of Manila International Airport to be short-lived and more than 600 flights canceled. The volcano in the Batangas province is located more than 65 kilometers south of the capital Manila.

Amid warnings for an approaching and more dangerous eruption, the police deposited at least four towns along or near the shore of a lake around the volcano island, which led to a fight with villagers.

“We’ve lost everything, our house is damaged, but I have to pick up my pots and cookware and other things. They don’t have to be very, very strict,” Erlinda Landicho, a 59-year-old mother, told The Associated Press.

___

Attorney: Texas teenager accidentally killed a friend at school

HOUSTON (AP) – A 16-year-old student accidentally shot his friend in the ROTC room of their high school in Houston before he fled and was arrested several hours later, officials said Wednesday.

The two were in a room at Bellaire High School with four other students but no adult Tuesday afternoon when the 16-year-old pulled a semi-automatic gun from his waistband and pulled the trigger, killed 19-year-old Cesar Cortes, Lieutenant Greg Bartlett said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, fled from the scene after the shooting and was arrested about 3 1/2 hours later, the authorities said. He was charged as a homicide with homicide according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutor Kim Ogg said that based on the evidence gathered so far, the shooting did not appear to be intentional. She said the students were part of the school’s ROTC program and there are no indications that they had fought before the shooting.

“They were friendly. They were friends, “Ogg said. “Pulling a trigger on a gun, whether you know whether it is loaded or not, is a deliberate act. But he had no intention of killing his friend, based on the evidence that we have now.”

___

Aviation experts surprised after the aircraft dumped fuel over the city

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Some aviation experts said on Wednesday that they were surprised after the crew of a commercial aircraft decided to dump fuel at low altitudes during an emergency landing, causing a vapor to fall on school yards and neighborhoods east of Los Angeles International Airport.

“No one is going to dump fuel where these guys talked about populated areas and schools. It’s a pretty scandalous thing, “said Ross Aimer, CEO of Aero Consulting Experts and a retired pilot from United Airlines.” They should have gone across the ocean or landed heavyweight. “

Delta Air Lines said that flight 89 to Shanghai had an engine problem after the start of Tuesday and had to return quickly. The Boeing 777-200 landed safely after being driven back over Los Angeles while dumping fuel to reach a safe landing weight, the airline said in a statement.

Firefighters in Los Angeles County were called to schools where nearly 60 children and adults were examined for minor skin and lung irritations, but no hospitalization required. Fire Inspector Sky Cornell also said that surveillance showed that the vapor was not flammable.

When an aircraft is forced to return after take-off, the weight of a full load of fuel is the risk of jet damage during landing. That can be expensive for airlines to resolve. And even if there is no damage, airlines try to avoid being overweight because they have to inspect aircraft, putting them out of service.

___

Wrestler Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne Johnson, died at the age of 75

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became better known as the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died. He was 75.

WWE issued a statement Wednesday evening about Johnson’s death. Johnson and Tony Atlas became the first black world tag team champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

“A loss for every @WWE fan, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family right now, “tweed WWE director and wrestler Paul” Triple H “Levesque.

Johnson later helped train his son, who adopted his father’s Rocky name. Johnson came to the rescue of his son after a competition at WrestleMania in 1997. The Rock brought his father to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Former professional wrestler Brian Blair, another WWE star from the 80s, was friends with Johnson for decades and they still went to church together in the Tampa, Florida area. Blair told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Johnson had recently complained about an unspecified illness and missed the church he attended with Blair and other former wrestlers. Blair said Johnson’s wife, Sheila, was confused about her husband’s death.

The corresponding press