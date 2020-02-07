AP FACT EXAM: Dems are distorting health care, Iraq facts in the debate

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential candidates went beyond the facts of politics and sometimes beyond their own records in their New Hampshire debate.

Amy Klobuchar called on Pete Buttigieg to develop healthcare that he did not recognize. Joe Biden told only part of the story when he boasted a success as Vice President to bring troops home from Iraq.

A look at how some of their Manchester, New Hampshire claims are compared to the facts:

KLOBUCHAR on the development of Buttigieg in healthcare: “And Pete, while you now have a different plan, sent a tweet a few years ago, in which from now on you undoubtedly said in the affirmative that you are old for Medicare for All. “

BUTTIGIEG: “To be very clear, the truth is that I have been consistently consistent in my position to provide health care for every American.”

THE FACTS: Klobuchar, a Senator from Minnesota, is right. Before Buttigieg started his presidential campaign, he seemed to support “Medicare for All”. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana is not there yet.

In February 2018, he was involved in a Twitter exchange when liberals urged democratic politicians to support a government health plan.

“When / where did you ever hear me speak out against Medicare for All?” He asked in response to an activist’s request on February 17, 2018.

A day later, he tweeted a column he wrote as a senior at Harvard University and said he was “in the file since 2004”.

On the same day, he sent a separate tweet: “Gosh! Okay … I, Pete Buttigieg, politician, from now on declare immediately and in a highly affirmative and unequivocal manner that I prefer “Medicare for All” because I prefer any measure that would help to protect all Americans. Well, if you’ll excuse me, potholes are waiting. “

___

BIDEN said President Barack Obama asked him to bring 156,000 soldiers out of Iraq: “I did that.”

THE FACTS: That’s right, but that’s not the end of the story. Obama urged Biden to take the lead in withdrawal efforts and coordinate stability efforts in Baghdad. What Biden didn’t mention was that some of the troops had to return.

Obama and Biden failed to reach agreement between the Iraqi government and a limited number of US troops after December 2011. This was the deadline for the US to withdraw entirely under an agreement negotiated by the Bush administration in late 2008. Biden was still vice president when Obama was forced to return American troops to Iraq in 2014 after the rise of the Islamic State extremist group.

___

ANDREW YANG, technology entrepreneur: “We have high corporate profits in this country right now.”

THE FACTS: Corporate profits are high, but not at record levels.

Companies made $ 1.84 trillion in profit in 2018, slightly less than $ 1.86 trillion in 2014, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the United States. The share of corporate profits in national income was 6.6% in 2018. This was a decrease of 7.6% in 2012 and was well below the high of 8.9% in 1929.

___

