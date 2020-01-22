WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump incorrectly reported some circumstances that accused him on Wednesday.

While the Senate impeachment process struggled with the fate of its presidency, Trump made skewed statements about how the episode developed. He claimed that Ukraine received US military aid early on when the relief package that was the focus of the impeachment process was remarkably late.

In an allegation that was easily disproved by the calendar but often repeated by him, Trump said he had only published a rough transcript of his phone call to the Ukrainian president because a Democrat had misrepresented the content of the call. In fact, Trump released it before the Democrat gave his report on the call.

A look at some of Trump’s claims from the Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland:

IMPEACHMENT and UKRAINE

TRUMP on military aid to Ukraine: “Remember, you got your money and you got it early.” – Interview on Wednesday with Fox Business Network.

TRUMP: “You got your money well ahead of schedule.” – Press conference.

THE FACTS: You got the money months late.

Congress approved nearly $ 400 million in aid in the first months of 2019. US officials concerned with the aid learned in the summer that Trump had ordered that aid be withheld when he urged Ukraine to announce a Democratic investigation.

It was released on September 11 after a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine surfaced and a few days after Congress Democrats opened the investigation.

Earlier rounds of support were not similarly interrupted.

___

TRUMP about Democratic MP Adam Schiff, the senior prosecutor for the Senate trial: “I would watch his lies.” I see where they actually played a replay, which they shouldn’t be doing, it was so bad where he was going before Congress and he made a statement I made and it was total fraud. I never made it. So I released the conversation because if I hadn’t released it, people would have said that I made the statement he made. This guy is a scam. “- Fox interview.

THE FACTS: No, after Trump released the rough transcript of his July phone call, Schiff did not speak before. Trump’s alleged motive to come out with the transcript is demonstrably wrong.

The White House released the report of the conversation on September 25. Schiff announced his report on September 26, when he chaired a panel hearing on the House Intelligence Committee on the subject.

Trump has done a lot of Ship’s report and has planned how the Democrat put words in Trump’s mouth to describe the President’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader. Schiff made it clear at the hearing that he should not be taken literally – he said he characterized Trump’s conversation “in fewer words,” tried to describe “what matters,” and did something of a “parody.”

Schiff based his report on the raw protocol. He obviously didn’t let go.

___

TRUMP on Ukraine’s help: “There is one more thing that I always emphasize. Why aren’t Germany and France and Great Britain and all these other countries in Europe much more affected than we are, why don’t they pay anything?” – Interview with Fox ,

THE FACTS: You pay a lot.

The institutions of the European Union have provided Ukraine with far more development aid than Washington’s $ 204 million. Certain EU members as well as Japan and Canada also make a significant contribution.

Since 2014, the EU and European financial institutions have mobilized more than $ 16 billion to help the Ukrainian economy counter corruption, build institutions and strengthen their sovereignty over further attacks by Russia after the annexation of Crimea.

The United States is an important source of military support. The aid package that Trump withheld when he urged Ukraine to investigate the Democrats was worth nearly $ 400 million. However, NATO also contributes to a number of military assistance programs and trust funds for Ukraine. In most cases, the programs are modest and NATO countries other than the United States take the lead.

___

TRUMP during his July call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy: “The President of Ukraine said it was perfect.” – Davos press conference.

THE FACTS: No, the President of Ukraine didn’t say that.

While Zelenskiy initially said there was no discussion of a consideration, he told Time last month that Trump should not have blocked military aid to Ukraine. Zelenskiy also criticized Trump for describing the country as corrupt.

In this call to discuss military aid, Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Trump’s political rivals in the United States.

“Look, I never spoke to the president,” said Zelenskiy. “But you have to understand. We are at war. If you are our strategic partner, you cannot block anything for us. I think that’s only fair. “

It is true that Zelenskiy told reporters in early October, “There was no pressure or blackmail from the United States,” but he did not say the Trump call was perfect.

In any case, Zelenskiy knew months before the call that the much-needed U.S. military support could depend on whether he was willing to help Trump by investigating Democrats.

___

___

