WASHINGTON (AP) – In his first formal response to the impeachment charge, President Donald Trump misrepresented the testimony of an important witness who described an exchange of favors in Ukraine.

The allegation was a week of frequent exaggeration and adulteration, which the President cited in the opening statements of his impeachment proceedings.

Just as its tax cuts are far from the largest in history, the economy is not the best ever and its election victory in 2016 was not a historic landslide. Trump’s two trade deals are not in the area of ​​presidential aspirations. One is a partial settlement of trade complaints with China; The other is a refresher of what previous presidents have created for North America.

In the meantime, Democratic presidential candidates were unable to protect themselves from misrepresentation in their final debate before the first Iowa 2020 campaign vote.

A look at the claims:

REMOVAL PROCESS

TRUMP on lawyers: “People who have stated in writing that they have spoken to the President about the matter actually relieve him. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland said when he asked the President what he wanted from Ukraine, the President said: “I don’t want anything. I don’t want anything in return. “- In response to the impeachment charges filed on Saturday.

THE FACTS: This allegation omits the key context to what Sondland said to House investigators.

As one of the most heavily involved in the attempt to get Ukraine to do Trump’s bidding, Sondland testified that there was indeed a return on the matter and that “everyone was up to date”. In particular, Sondland said they understood that Ukraine was new President would only get a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office if he publicly promised to investigate the Bidens and the Democrats.

“Was there anything in return?” Sondland asked in his statement to the House Intelligence Committee. “As I said earlier, the answer to the requested White House call and White House meeting is yes.”

In addition, Sondland testified on the more serious issue of withholding military aid to Ukraine, unless the country examined the Democrats. There was only one explanation that made sense to him.

Statements by other officials confirmed the image of a president and his staff who systematically tried to get Ukraine to do what Trump wanted while the military-approved military assistance was suspended without explanation.

___

TRUMP: “The President has always acted with full constitutional and legal authority and in our national interest.” – Response to impeachment charges.

THE FACTS: Of course this is controversial. The impartial Government Accountability Office, the Congressional investigative arm, found that the White House had violated federal law when it withheld security assistance from Ukraine, an action that was at the heart of Trump’s impeachment.

His report said the Office of Administration and Budget violated the military aid law that Congress passed less than a year ago. “The President has no authority to ignore or amend such a law that was duly enacted.”

The money was detained on Trump’s orders last summer, but released again in September after Congress pushed for his release and a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s July call to the Ukrainian leader became public.

The Government Accountability Office stated that the White House budget office violated the congestion control law by delaying security support for “political reasons” rather than budgetary reasons.

The budgetary authority has stated that it disagrees with this finding and that the ban was appropriate and necessary. Trump argues that he has postponed U.S. $ 391 million support due to corruption concerns, despite the Department of Defense having previously certified to Congress committees that Ukraine has made enough progress in reducing corruption to receive the aid.

___

TRUMP: “House Democrats conducted a fundamentally flawed and unlawful process in which the President was denied every fundamental right, including the right to have a lawyer present and the right to interview witnesses.” – Responding to the impeachment charge.

TRUMP: “‘We demand fairness’, Pelosi and the Do Nothing Democrats shout, but the demes in the house didn’t let us have any witnesses, lawyers or even questions.” Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

THE FACTS: Not true. The House Justice Committee that drafted the indictment invited Trump or his team of lawyers to come along. He refused.

In the absence of the White House representative, the hearings were as usual in Congress: time is divided between democratic and republican lawmakers to ask questions and participate in the debate. Lawyers for Democrats and Republicans on the committee presented the case for and against the impeachment articles and interviewed witnesses, including a scientist appointed by Republicans.

The first round of hearings was conducted by the House Intelligence Committee and was similar to the investigation phase of criminal cases that were conducted without the subject of the investigation. Trump then cried badly about the lack of representation and refused to do so when the next committee offered it.

His lawyers will participate in the Senate impeachment process, which will resume on Tuesday.

___

TRUMP about Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Secret Service: “Mr. Schiff created a fraudulent version of the July 25 call and read it to the American people at a congressional hearing without revealing that he just made it up. “- Responding to impeachment charges.

THE FACTS: It’s wrong that Schiff didn’t disclose what he did.

Trump exaggerates ship exaggerations, which the President has repeatedly described as lies and “massive scams”. The California democrat, who called parody at a hearing in September, mocked the president’s requests to the Ukrainian president in July Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Trump routinely does with his critics.

Schiff made it clear that he was delivering a report that was “essentially” what he believed when Trump submitted Zelenskiy “when he got rid of his sprawling character.”

___

TRUMP: “You had a fake whistleblower who wrote a report that was unrelated to what was said. Everything was wrong. ”- notes Thursday.

THE FACTS: Trump’s statement is wrong. The whistleblower account of a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian leader in July was similar to what was said. This resulted from the rough protocol that was later published by the White House itself and from testimony from officials who had listened to the call.

Witnesses to the impeachment hearings and other sources also reviewed the description of what happened before and after the whistleblower’s call when Trump and his staff urged Ukraine to investigate one of Trump’s political rivals, Democrat Joe Biden. The impeachment proceedings against the Senate will investigate whether Trump has misused his power.

___

TRADE

TRUMP on its trade agreement with China: “This is by far the largest business in the world.” – Comments on Wednesday when signing.

TRUMP on the China deal and its updated trade agreement with North America: “So we have two of the largest trade deals. They are the two largest trade deals in the world that have ever been made. “- Comments on Thursday in the White House.

THE FACTS: No claim is true.

The agreement with China is not nearly as big as the agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, so it is by no means the greatest agreement ever, let alone “by far”. The agreement with Canada and Mexico was an update to President George HW’s longstanding North American free trade agreement drawn up by Bush and Bill Clinton.

The North American agreement is also not the largest ever.

For example, 123 countries signed the Uruguay Round agreement that liberalized trade and founded the World Trade Organization in 1994. The organization’s first membership contributed more than 90% to global economic output, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston found, and that before China joined the organization.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have brought North America and the Pacific Rim to a freer trade, is also larger. Trump took the United States out after the deal was negotiated and before the United States ratified it. The European Union grew out of a huge business.

The China Agreement leaves around $ 360 billion in import tariffs from China, pushing the remaining significant disputes into a second phase of negotiations.

___

TRUMP on China deal: “I made the biggest deal in our country’s history yesterday in terms of trade – and probably other things too, if you think about it.” – comments Thursday.

THE FACTS: Trump speculates even more wildly that his China trade agreement will outshine all other international agreements, including those outside of trade.

The Montreal Protocol to Protect the Earth’s Ozone Layer has been ratified by every member state of the United Nations. A variety of other agreements – on children’s rights, global health standards and droughts – have achieved almost universal ratification. More than 190 countries have signed the Paris Agreement on climate change, more than 180 of which have ratified it. The United States withdraws.

___

ECONOMY

TRUMP: “The unemployment rate in Wisconsin has reached its lowest level in history.” – Milwaukee rally on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: He quotes outdated numbers.

Wisconsin had a record unemployment rate of 2.8% in April and May. In the meantime, however, it has increased and is now at 3.3%. This is slightly less than the US average of 3.5%, but indicates that the state hit a rough spot in the middle of last year.

___

TRUMP: “Over 300,000 people under Obama, 300,000 people, have left the workforce. In just three years of my tenure, 3.5 million people have joined the workforce. “- Milwaukee rally.

THE FACTS: Trump is wrong about Barack Obama’s record.

According to the Department of Labor, more than 5 million people have joined the US workforce during Obama’s presidency. These increases reflect the recovery from the Great Recession and population growth. More than 4.8 million people have joined Trump’s presidency in three years.

___

TRUMP: “In the Trump economy, the low-wage earners make the biggest, fastest, and greatest profits. … The income for the bottom 10% increases proportionally faster than the income for the top 10%. “- Milwaukee rally.

THE FACTS: In fact, the top 10% of the workforce saw the biggest increases in all income brackets last year. Her usual weekly earnings increased 8%, or $ 168, according to the Department of Labor. The bottom 10% saw weekly income growth of 7% or $ 30.

Over a wider range – the top and bottom 25% – weekly earnings for the richer group also grew faster.

___

TRUMP: “Since the election, we have created seven million jobs, including more than one million in manufacturing and construction. Nobody thought that was possible. “- Milwaukee rally.

THE FACTS: His numbers are roughly accurate, although they are less impressive than Trump claims.

Trump’s employment growth in the past three years has been slower than in the past three years of Obama’s presidency. During this time, more than 8 million new jobs were created under Obama, including 1.2 million in production and construction. These numbers suggest that much of Trump’s employment growth reflects the dynamic of a recovery that officially started in mid-2009.

___

IMMIGRATION

TRUMP: “We have gaps. Like a Visa lottery. We put things on the lottery and they come in – they become American citizens. Do you think these countries are doing their best? Oh, let’s give them our best citizens. “- Milwaukee rally

THE FACTS: This is an eternal lie by the President. Countries do not name their citizens for the program. You are not allowed to select people you want to get rid of.

Foreigners apply for the visa independently. The program allows citizens of countries designated by the United States to apply for a visa if they have sufficient training or work experience in the fields they want. From this pool of qualified applicants, the State Department randomly selects a much smaller pool of preliminary winners. A visa is not approved for all winners as they still have to apply for fewer slots by quickly submitting their applications.

Those who are ultimately offered a visa, like other immigrants, still have to do a background check.

___

TRUMP: “Mexico pays for the wall. … you know that. It all worked. “- Milwaukee rally.

THE FACTS: Mexico doesn’t pay for Trump’s promised border wall.

Trump has argued that the updated trade deal with Canada and Mexico will pay for the wall because of the economic benefits he expects from the deal. Nothing in the trade agreement would cover or reimburse construction costs or require payment from Mexico.

___

CHILDCARE

BIDEN at the beginning of his time in Washington: “I earned $ 42,000 a year. I commuted to Wilmington, Delaware every day – more than 500 miles a day, excuse me, 250 miles a day – because I couldn’t afford childcare. It was beyond my reach. “- Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: This is a stretch.

Biden’s wife and daughter died in a car accident after winning a seat in the Senate in 1972. As a single parent who worked far out of town, Biden may have had to pay more for childcare than people who work on site. But his Senate salary – actually $ 42,500 – was worth more than $ 256,000. That is more than four times the median household income.

___

HEALTH CARE

TRUMP: “I was the person who saved existing conditions in your healthcare system, you have them now.” – Tweet on January 13th.

THE FACTS: That is wrong. People with pre-existing medical problems have health insurance coverage due to the Obama Health Act Trump is trying to dismantle.

One of Trump’s key alternatives to the Obama Act – the existing short-term health insurance – doesn’t have to cover the existing conditions. Another alternative is the associations’ health insurance plans, which are aimed at small businesses and sole traders and cover existing conditions.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has pushed in court for the full repeal of the Obama-era law, including provisions that protect pre-existing people from health insurance discrimination.

With “Obamacare”, insurers in the respective market must accept all applicants regardless of their medical history and charge healthy people and people with poor health or previous medical problems the same standard premiums. Before the Obama law, any insurer could refuse coverage or higher fees to people with an existing illness who wanted to buy a single policy.

___

BERNIE SANDERS: “Medicare for All” will cost significantly less than the status quo. – Democratic debate.

THE FACTS: There is no guarantee for that.

The impartial Budget Bureau of Congress said in a report last year that total spending on a payer system such as the Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential nominees could be higher or lower than the current system, depending on the key features of the new system. ‘

These features are related to the design of the system, questions such as payment rates for hospitals and doctors, and whether patients have to pay part of the cost of their care. Sanders says his plan would not require patient co-payments, additional payments, and no co-payments. However, completely free care could trigger an increase in demand for medical services and increase costs. Other countries that provide coverage for everyone use cost sharing to keep spending under control.

Last year, a research report by the nonprofit Rand Think Tank estimated that a Medicare for All plan that Sanders wanted would slightly increase total US health spending.

___

MILITARY

TRUMP on the murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani: “The Democrats and the fake news are trying to make the terrorist Soleimani a wonderful guy.” – Tweet on January 13th.

TRUMP: Do you know what bothers me? When I see Nancy Pelosi trying to defend this monster from Iran … If Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats want to defend him, I think that’s a very bad thing for this country. ‘

THE FACTS: This is an invention. Democrats did not praise or defend the Iranian general. They criticized Trump’s actions.

Pelosi called the US missile attack “provocative and disproportionate” while branding Soleimani a “terrible person”. Likewise, Democratic presidential candidates criticized Trump’s strategy and the fact that he did not notify or consult Congress in advance while making it clear that they viewed Soleimani anything but “wonderful.”

The Iranian was “a murderer responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans,” said Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator.

Still, Georgian Republican MP Doug Collins said the Democrats were “in love with terrorists,” then withdrew the statement and apologized.

“I left parts of my body in Iraq to fight terrorists,” Ilinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, a former army pilot who lost both legs in Iraq, told CNN after hearing Collins’ first remarks. “I don’t have to justify myself to anyone.”

___

TRUMP: “Our military has been completely rebuilt.” – Milwaukee rally.

THE FACTS: It didn’t.

Administration has accelerated a sharp rise in defense spending, but it will take years before freshly ordered tanks, planes, and other weapons are built, delivered, and put into service.

For example, the Air Force’s Minuteman 3 missiles, a key element in the United States’ nuclear forces, have been in use since the early 1970s and modernization began under the Obama administration. They should be replaced by a new version, but only later in this decade.

___

BIDEN: “I was asked to bring 156,000 soldiers home from this war, which I did. I have led these efforts. “- Democratic debate.

THE FACTS: Biden is roughly right about bringing troops home, but he didn’t mention that the United States had to send some back.

Obama has instructed his Vice President Biden to take the lead in withdrawing US forces from Iraq and to coordinate efforts to maintain stability in Baghdad. His results were mixed. Biden and Obama have failed to reach agreement by the Iraqi government to hold a limited number of US troops there after December 2011. This was the deadline for the United States to withdraw completely under a Bush-negotiated agreement. Biden was still Vice President when Obama was forced to return American troops to Iraq in 2014 after the rise of the Islamic State group.

___

ELECTRICITY

TRUMP for the 2016 election: “There were some great moves where someone came out of nowhere, won the state of New Hampshire, won Iowa, won South Carolina and won a state somewhere, but we won 32 states.”

THE FACTS: Trump won 30 states, not 32.

It wasn’t a landslide. He won with around 57% of the vote, a comfortable lead, but not better than the average or below the average. Obama and Clinton each won two major victories, and many other presidents surpassed Trump.

In addition, Republican Trump lost the referendum to Democrat Hillary Clinton, a rare event for a victorious candidate.

Trump also routinely increases the number of votes won.

___

Associated press authors Josh Boak, Paul Wiseman, Robert Burns, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Lisa Mascaro, Deb Riechmann, Jill Colvin, Colleen Long and Kevin Freking from Washington and Amanda Seitz from Chicago contributed to this report.

___

Editor’s Note – A look at the accuracy of statements by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck