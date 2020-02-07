AP FACT CHECK: Copying Trump’s speech is not illegal

WASHINGTON (AP) – There is no denying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caused a stir when she tore up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech at the end of his speech. Pelosi said that she had decided to destroy what she saw as a “compilation of lies” in order to make a statement “that would make it clear to the American people that this is not the truth.” Trump and his republican allies saw Pelosi’s act as an act of disrespect – and an illegal one at that. Legal experts disagreed, saying that Pelosi’s speech was about what she wanted.

TRUMP: “I found it terrible when she opened the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You must not. What she did is illegal. She broke the law. “

THE FACTS:

Legal experts say that no laws have been broken. You said it was not an original government document, but a copy of Pelosi’s speech.

Steven Aftergood, a recording expert from the private federation of American scientists, said: “From a legal perspective, this is not a problem. Pelosi expressed contempt for the President’s speech and her views are constitutionally protected. “He said their torn speeches themselves could be seen as a new record of historical value.

Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, said Pelosi had not violated 18 U.S. Code Section 2071, the federal law that defines the deliberate destruction of an official file filed with a court or other government agency, prison sentence and deprivation of liberty ,

Heidi Kitrosser, professor of law at the University of Minnesota, said: “This is not an archive document. … This is one of many, many copies of President Trump’s speech, and Nancy Pelosi can do whatever she wants with it. Kitrosser added that any disagreement with Trump’s speech is protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution’s speech and debate clause. ”

AP authors Arijeta Lajka in New York and Amanda Seitz in Chicago contributed to this report.

