AP exclusivity: authorities plan to move director of Epstein to prison job

WASHINGTON – The director responsible when Jeffrey Epstein died in his prison cell is transferred to a management position at another federal correctional facility, putting him back on the ground with inmates despite an ongoing investigation into the death of the financial, two people familiar with the matter were revealed to the Associated Press.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons plans to relocate Lamine N’Diaye to FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey, residents said. The move comes months after Attorney General William Barr ordered that N’Diaye be reassigned to an office position in the Pennsylvania Bureau of Prisons regional office after Epstein’s death while the FBI and the Inspector General Department of Justice were investigating.

One said the agency plans to transfer N’Diaye to his new job on February 2. The people spoke to the PA on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal personnel issue.

It was unclear why the agency was planning to return N’Diaye to an inmate and staff supervision post, even though multiple investigations into Epstein’s death remain active. The Inspector General’s investigation continues and the Department of Justice continues to probe the circumstances that led to Epstein’s death, including why he didn’t have a cellmate.

Epstein committed suicide in August while awaiting trial, accused of sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

The suicide of Epstein highlighted the Bureau of Prisons and highlighted a series of security breaches in a high security unit in one of the safest prisons in America. Barr said that Epstein’s ability to commit federal suicide had raised “serious questions that need to be answered”. He said in an interview with the PA in November that the investigation revealed a “series” of mistakes made that gave Epstein the chance to take his own life and that his suicide was the result of “a perfect misfire storm “.

Two correctional officers responsible for monitoring Epstein pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that they lied on prison records to give the impression of having checked Epstein, as required, before his death. Instead, investigators say they appeared to have been asleep for two hours and were browsing the Internet – buying furniture and motorcycles – instead of watching Epstein, who had to be checked every 30 minutes.

The Attorney General also dismissed the agency’s acting director following the death of Epstein and appointed Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, director of the prison agency from 1992 to 2003, to replace him.

Since the death of Epstein and the dismissal of N’Diaye as a warden, Manhattan Prison has had two acting heads. The most recent director, Mr. Licon-Vitale, oversaw a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. His first big case was to deal with complaints from jailed lawyer Michael Avenatti regarding his treatment during imprisonment.

The Prisons Office has been plagued for years by chronic violence, severe staff shortages and gross misconduct.