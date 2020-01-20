MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained on Monday about the limited number of armed officers who held a massive rally for weapons professionals in Richmond, Virginia, compared to police presence at Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

“Who or what protect our institutions from whom?” The outspoken New York Democrat said during a discussion honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., “Blackout for Human Rights: MLK Now 2020,” reports Mediaite.

“There is this arms rights protest that is taking place on MLK Day in Richmond,” Ocasio-Cortez told moderator Ta-Nehisi Coates in recognition of the lives of people like Freddie Gray and Eric Gardner, the whole place is surrounded by police officers in combat gear without a gun in sight – and here are all these people who are flying Confederate flags with semi-automatic weapons, and there are almost no police officers in the protest. “

In the meantime, the thousands of gun rights lawyers gathered at the Virginia Capitol on Monday ended their morning without incident at noon after protesting against democratic governance’s plans to pass arms legislation, which was seen as a focal point in the national debate becomes gun violence.

The crowd and expected participation of white supremacists and marginalized militia groups had raised some fears that the 2017 rally in Charlottesville could lead to violence. Instead, the mood was described as predominantly festive.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,