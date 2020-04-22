AOC: We Really should Say ‘No’ to Going Back to ’70-Hour Get the job done Weeks’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed some Us residents should really say “no” when it will come to going back again to perform soon after the coronavirus outbreak subsides.

She manufactured her opinions through a Vice Tv set interview on “Seat at the Table” with Anand Giridharadas. The demonstrate will air on Wednesday night.

“When we communicate about this thought of ‘reopening society’ you know, only in America does the president, when the president tweets about liberation, does he indicate go back again to perform,” she mentioned. “When we have this discussion about going back again or reopening, I imagine a large amount men and women should just say ‘no, we’re not heading back to that.’

“We’re not likely back to working 70-hour months just so that we can place food stuff on the table and not even really feel any sort of semblance of stability in our lives.”

Ocasio-Cortez, together with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., not too long ago have been criticized for a photo of them jointly without having masks in the ZIP code with the maximum amount of coronavirus scenarios in the U.S.

When the two lawmakers were being observed holding a press convention in entrance of Elmhurst Medical center in Queens, social media erupted.

“Where’s your mask?” one Twitter person requested.

