AOC updates G2 gaming monitor range with two new 27-inchers - Monitors - News

AOC has written HEXUS to announce two new 27-inch gaming monitors that will be added to its G2 gaming monitor range. Both new monitors have quite a few important features in common; VA panels, QHD 2560 x 1440p resolutions, maximum refresh rates of 144Hz (FreeSync support), 1ms MPRT, 3000: 1 native contrast ratio and 120 percent sRGB and 90 percent AdobeRGB coverage. The curved CQ27G2U comes with an aggressively curved (1500R) screen for ‘increased immersion’.

You can go to the respective product pages of the AOC Q27G2U and curved CQ27G2U via the provided links. With the appeal of curved screens that are rather Marmite-like, it is good that AOC basically offers the same monitor in a choice of flat or 1500R shapes. I have reviewed the specifications of the AOC Q27G2U and the curved CQ27G2U to check if this is the case. The only other difference between the monitors, apart from the curvature and its impact on the physical size / shape of the monitor, is that the curved version supports HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, while the flat screen supports HDMI 1.4 x 2, DisplayPort offers 1.2 x 1.

AOC highlights the main attractions of the pair of new 27-inch monitors as below:

QHD resolution: QHD resolution consists of 2560 x 1440 pixels, 1.7x as many pixels as Full HD (1080p), so it offers an important upgrade in detail.

144Hz refresh rate: industry-proven high refresh rate for FPS (First Person Shooter), TPS (Third Person Shooter), racing and sim games.

1ms MPRT: eliminates practical motion blur and shows a clear, sharp image in every frame.

AMD FreeSync support: thanks to the variable refresh rate (VRR) technology with AMD FreeSync support, the refresh rate of the panel is adjusted to the frames per second of the game, eliminating stuttering by V-Sync and tearing.

High native contrast ratio and vivid colors: The VA panels of these models deliver a high native contrast ratio of 3000: 1 resulting in impressive deep blacks and vivid, intense colors.

Ergonomics: both the CQ27G2U and Q27G2U are equipped with the elegant and practical standard of the G2 series. It offers 130 mm height adjustment in addition to options for tilting, swiveling and turning. You can remove the standard and use your own mounting system based on the VESA 100×100 standard.

Flexibility: a built-in USB 3.0 hub with four ports (one with fast charging) allows users to connect their keyboard, mouse, webcam or just USB peripherals, but also to charge their smartphone or other devices. Cable management is built into the stand.

If you are interested in the AOC Q27G2U and the curved CQ27G2U, AOC tells us that the flat screen model will be available this month for £ 279. If you prefer the curved design, wait until February and save another tenner , the suggested retail price is £ 289. Whichever you choose, you get a 3-year warranty.