Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, claimed that billionaires are becoming wealthy not because they have earned this money, but because they have taken it away from others through capitalism, on Monday during a discussion on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Nobody ever makes a billion dollars; you take a billion dollars,” said Ocasio-Cortez in an interview with the author Ta-Nehisi Coates, Fox Business reports. “I’m not here to make villains and to say that billionaires are inherently morally corrupt.

“It can be said that this system we live in always ends with billionaires in capitalism,” she added.

She also accused billionaires of earning their money on the backs of people like single mothers, “black and brown people paid for a living wage” and “undocumented people”.

The billionaires also didn’t make the “widgets” that made them so rich, the Congresswoman noted, who advocated democratic socialism.

“You employed thousands of people and paid them less than a living wage to make these widgets for you,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “You didn’t do these widgets. You were sitting on a couch while thousands of people got modern slave wages and in some cases real modern slavery.”

Your comments were the first about billionaires. Already in November, together with Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., She criticized JPMorgan Chase’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, and accused him and other billionaires of asking for a “safe space”.

In a tweet, Ocasio-Cortez linked a news article about Dimon, in which he responded to Warren’s criticism by alleging that the presidential candidate “slandered successful people”.

Warren often scolds extremely wealthy Americans and has proposed a wealth tax that funds her extensive agenda items, including general childcare, Medicare for all, and the cancellation of student loan debt.

Ocasio-Cortez's tweet included a link to an article about Dimon that responded to Warren's criticism by claiming it "disparages successful people."

The Massachusetts Senator often scolds the ultra-rich and has proposed a property tax to fund a number of large-scale plans, including Medicare for All, student loan repayment for the majority of Americans, and the provision of universal childcare that she has introduced.

