AOC, Andy Levin Introduce the law on the freedom of electric vehicles

Cars are bad, especially the ones that run on gasoline, that’s most of them. The average car emits around 4.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year (which is about a shitload) and the transport sector is responsible for 29 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. All these emissions not only contribute to the climate crisis, they also pollute the air and cause all kinds of health problems.

Electric vehicles are not a silver bullet, because they still run on our fossil fuel network and on batteries made from rare earth minerals, which are extracted through a carbon-intensive process. But they still produce far fewer greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants than their gasoline or diesel counterparts, and everything told is much better for the planet.

That is why Democratic representatives Andy Levin of Michigan and Green New Deal Queen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York this week issued the Electric Vehicle Freedom Act. The legislation requires that the Energy and Transport departments set up a network of high-speed charging stations along the public roads of the national road network within five years.

“Above all, cars have historically seen America’s problem with dirty oil,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. “Setting up a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations helps us reduce emissions, provides well-paid jobs and contributes to the transition from the US economy to a cleaner future.”

At the moment there are around 1.18 million EVs on the streets of the US, which is around 2 percent of the market share of motor vehicles in the country. But as industry grows, places across the country need much more charging points.

That would enable people to drive EVs over long distances without having to worry about a charging point and democratizing their distribution. At present rich places in the US have much more chargers than poorer ones. Poor neighborhoods of color in the United States are also much more likely to get polluted air from cars and other sources, which can cause all kinds of health problems, so the bill includes provisions to give priority to installing chargers in areas polluted by vehicle emissions.

There is no clear funding mechanism for the program and the bill has no Republican support, so there is virtually no chance that it will soon pass. But just like AOC’s green New Deal congress resolution, planting a share in the problem can temporarily help increase support for plans in the future. The bill was supported by environmental organizations such as Union of Concerned Scientists, Sierra Club and Earthjustice. Trade unions such as the United Steelworkers (USW) and United Automobile Workers (UAW) have also signed, perhaps because the bill explicitly states that the new charging stations would be built by union workers.

Again, electric vehicles are not a perfect climate solution or a perfect solution. Mining for the lithium for the electric batteries on which EVs work often requires evaporating lake beds in places that are already dry in the South, such as Bolivia and Chile, which can be a threat to water and food safety. Lithium ion batteries are also currently difficult to recycle, so work is needed to ensure that they do not produce tons of polluting waste. But this does not have to be a choice between fossil fuels and justice. Batteries can be recycled and the supply chain to make them can be more just. Manufacturers and policy makers should only prioritize research in those areas and build on those findings.

They also have to make sure that we really, very quickly switch from fossil fuels, because the future of life on the planet depends on it. And this bill can take us a part of the way there.

