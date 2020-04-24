Anzac Day 2020: Check out the Adelaide Anzac Day service

Last year, thousands were brought to North Terrace to commemorate the fallen ANZAC, but this morning a few police officers, a traffic conductor and a few other souls gathered at the site. military memorial at North Terrace.

It is quiet, sound only from small cars and street molds.

The North terrace and King William Street are also banned from the North Terrace intersation.

Today, Anzac Day looks like we have never experienced before.

As people sought refuge in their homes despite this contagious disease, South Australians would gather today.

EGO ADELAIDE DAWN SERVICE HERE:

The sacrifice of men and women defending conservation will be commemorated at an important time – without crowds – at war memorials in North Terrace in the city.

Inmates of the service will be remembered, and Ode is remembered as the heroine of Adelaide reciting George Cross without giving him a clue.

South Africans are invited to watch the dawn at the end of their driveway, in their balcony and in their living room to remember those who have walked and sacrificed and lit candles on a smartphone or tablet. .

Let us not forget.

Preview to watch the Adelaide Anzac Day service live

